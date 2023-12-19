Doha, Qatar: Global Traveler's 20th annual GT Tested Reader Survey awards has once again crowned Hamad International Airport (DOH) with the distinguished title of “Best Airport in the Middle East” for an impressive seventh consecutive year.

Recognized as a prestigious accolade in the realm of business travel, this award underscores the airport's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and an airport experience tailored to passengers' needs.

In the realm of travel preferences, Global Traveler, for its 20th consecutive year, sought the opinions of its esteemed readers to determine their favorite travel products and experiences. The awards are sought-after, highly respected and an unbiased reflection of the best in travel as they are based solely on reader votes.

Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, Global Traveler, said "Congratulations to Hamad International Airport for winning Best Airport in the Middle East for the seventh consecutive year from the readers of Global Traveler. I personally enjoy traveling to or through Doha for trips for its great connectivity and wonderful lounges."

Abdulaziz Abdulla Al-Mass, VP Marketing & Corporate Communications said "We are honored to receive the Best Airport in the Middle East award for the seventh consecutive year from Global Traveler's GT Tested Reader Survey awards. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering dedication to understanding and meeting the evolving needs of our passengers. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the readers of Global Traveler who have consistently voted for us, inspiring our commitment to excellence."

Hamad International Airport is a versatile aviation hub which caters to a diverse passenger profile. It is consistently ranked among the best airports in the world for its operational excellence through customer service and digitized services. It is home to ORCHARD, an indoor tropical garden which has been designed to invoke feelings of peace and inspire wellness and positive emotions.

The airport also houses world-class retail and dining options, many of them being world firsts and exclusives. Passengers traveling through the airport will be able to explore hundreds of curated experiences all under one roof, surrounded by a true architectural and tropical masterpiece.

About Hamad International Airport, the gateway to Qatar and the world.

Designed to meet and exceed the expectations of global travelers, Hamad International Airport is a diverse lifestyle destination of its own. Housed in one expansive terminal, the airport integrates contemporary shopping and dining options, entertainment and relaxation facilities, and a world-class art collection from internationally acclaimed artists.

Hamad International Airport has transformed the airport experience to ensure operational excellence while prioritizing passenger and staff health, well-being, and security. Underpinned by advanced airport systems, Hamad International Airport continues to optimize airport operations by introducing safety measures fueled by smart solutions, strengthening passenger trust and confidence.

Hamad International Airport’s excellence and commitment to passenger service led to the airport receiving the titles of” World’s Best Airport” for 2021 and 2022, “World’s Second-Best Airport” for 2023, “Best Airport 15 to 20 Million Passengers”, “World’s Best Airport for Shopping” 2023, “Cleanest Airport in the Middle East” 2023 and “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the 9th consecutive year at the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2023.

Hamad International Airport has successfully completed the first Phase of its airport expansion project, which has significantly increased capacity and enhanced its multi-dimensional offering. Delivering on its promise to be the ‘airport-of-the-future’, Hamad International Airport’s expansion features a refreshing environment of lush greenery, as well as contemporary retail and dining concepts among other leisure attractions and facilities.

The airport’s commercial and operation functions are managed by MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and a corporate subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group.

For more information, visit Hamad International Airport’s website www.dohahamadairport.com and follow the airport’s latest news on Hamad International Airport’s social media channels