Doha - Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) highlighted its growing research commercialization prowess at Web Summit Qatar 2025, featuring six technologies and eight start-ups initiated within its robust incubation and development infrastructure.

From its booth and Start-up Islands on the Summit floor, the University showcased innovations and companies developed by faculty, scientists, researchers, and students. Web Summit Qatar 2025 also provided extensive opportunities for engagement with peers, investors, and stakeholders, including one-to-one demonstrations of how these initiatives can be applied across artificial intelligence (AI), precision health, progressive education, and sustainability - areas firmly established as research priorities for the country and University.

Over the course of Web Summit Qatar 2025, HBKU displayed an array of technologies, including the Fanar Arabic AI Large Language Model, a groundbreaking Generative AI (GenAI) framework created to achieve an in-depth understanding of the Arabic language.

Several health-focused technologies were also featured at the booth, including The Eye Tracking Technology for the Early Diagnosis of Autism (Autism Diagnosis in 4 Minutes), a tool that uses Arabic audio-visual stimuli to measure eye movements and assists in the early detection and diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The Athlete Cardiac Monitoring System also debuted, which delivers a wearable AI-driven solution to enhance athlete safety by providing real-time heart monitoring during training and competition.

From their own dedicated booths at Web Summit Qatar 2025, HBKU-based entrepreneurs presented their start-ups to local and international investors. Several showcased sustainability-focused projects, including acDAC12, CirclePress Technologies, AISCIA Informatics, and QASR, each delivering solutions across a spectrum of challenges ranging from sector-specific issues to complementing eco-friendly lifestyles.

Others tackled healthcare and workplace safety, including EYESHA, QABY, and SaVest, technologies designed to aid medical practitioners and better protect workers operating in hazardous conditions.

Prior to Web Summit Qatar 2025, HBKU signed a long-term partnership agreement with Web Summit that facilitates its future participation in international editions of the world’s largest tech event until 2030. In doing so, the university will continue to participate in a global dialogue on critical topics that inform Qatar’s national development priorities and showcase its expertise in applied research.

