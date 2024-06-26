The newly formed company emerges as one of the foremost med-tech, property and construction, IT solutions, and tech recruitment firms globally.

Dubai, UAE – Halian, one of the world’s leading recruitment and IT service partners, is proud to announce its merger with technology and med-tech recruitment specialists Austin Fraser and Austin Vita to become one of the largest specialist staffing firms in Europe, USA, and Middle East.

Headquartered in Dubai, Halian is at the forefront of IT and staffing solutions, drawing on its vast international network to offer clients the most ground-breaking solutions that are holistic in approach and collaborative in execution.

The strategic merger creates even more exciting opportunities within the recruitment and IT solutions market, allowing the newly incorporated company to deliver enhanced services to an extended global network of clients. With new resources and expertise now available, it also allows Halian to emerge as one of the foremost med-tech, property and construction, IT solutions, and tech recruitment firms in the world, boasting revenues exceeding 900 million AED.

Commenting on the merger, Stuart Fry, Group Chief Executive Officer for Halian, Austin Fraser, and Austin Vita said: “Today marks a significant milestone in our journey as we announce the merger of Halian with Austin Fraser and Austin Vita. This tactical alliance represents the next step in creating a world-class recruitment and IT services business. The Austin companies bring a wealth of expertise in the med-tech and IT sectors, perfectly complementing Halian's portfolio. Together, we are poised to drive innovation, create greater opportunities for our employees, and continue our commitment to excellence in everything we do. I am incredibly excited about the future, meeting our new colleagues, and exploring how we can combine the best of both businesses to enhance our customers' journeys.”

By leveraging its combined resources and expertise across 18 offices worldwide, the new entity will be able to provide a broader range of services and solutions, including Halian’s innovative Smart Services offering, for a more comprehensive and efficient approach to staffing, matching best-in-class candidates with clients on a project or permanent basis.

About Halian:

Halian has over twenty years of experience in transforming IT and tech companies. By providing sourced talent from across the world, Halian can find and match the perfect candidate for career roles within business. Their experienced consultants work to source talent within roles in cyber security, infrastructure, software engineering, next-gen, med-tech, and digital. Halian can find solutions to fulfill a company’s maximum potential faster by breaking down the barriers between candidates and clients.

www.halian.com

About Austin Fraser International:

Austin International is the mother brand to two specialist recruitment powerhouses, Austin Fraser, specialising in technology, and Austin Vita, specialising in medical technology. Together, they’re on a mission to be the leading challenger brand in recruitment, delivering the best talent across the most exciting and top-developing technology and medical technology hubs and communities in the UK, Germany, and the USA.