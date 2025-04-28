Muscat – Great Wall Motor (GWM) has taken another step forward in bringing its lineup closer to customers with the launch of a brand-new showroom in Mabella. The opening event welcomed families, residents, and automotive enthusiasts in a warm, family-friendly atmosphere, offering them an opportunity to explore the latest in GWM’s SUV range.

Centrally located in the heart of Mabella, the new showroom is designed to reflect GWM’s commitment to accessibility, convenience, and customer engagement across Oman. Guests who attended the launch had the opportunity to explore the spacious facility, enjoy light refreshments, and take a closer look at GWM’s latest models, including the sought-after TANK 300, TANK 500 and HAVAL H9 series.

A senior spokesperson from the OTE Group, GWM’s exclusive distributor in Oman, commented:

“We’re proud to officially open our doors in Mabella and become part of this vibrant community. This new showroom brings us even closer to our customers and allows us to offer a more personal and welcoming experience. Whether you're a first-time SUV buyer or considering an upgrade, we want every visit to feel helpful and tailored to your needs. The positive response from residents has been incredibly encouraging.”

The Mabella showroom is part of GWM’s broader strategy to expand its footprint across the Sultanate. With its convenient location, modern facilities, and a friendly, knowledgeable team on-site, customers can now enjoy a seamless experience—from exploring new vehicles to test driving, alongside receiving after sales support.

GWM invites all nearby residents to visit the showroom, meet with expert advisors, and discover a lineup of vehicles built for performance, safety, and everyday convenience.

This is the 5th showroom of GWM apart from Wattayah, Sohar, Salalah and Sinaw.

About GWM

Great Wall Motor (GWM) is a global leader in intelligent and innovative automotive solutions. Renowned for its premium SUVs, GWM blends cutting-edge technology with bold design and top-tier safety features. With a growing presence in Oman, GWM is focused on delivering meaningful, customer-first experiences across all touchpoints.

Additionally, GWM operates a dedicated parts distribution center in Jebel Ali, ensuring seamless access to vehicle parts. The OTE Group and GWM is building its network across Oman, with plans to open new workshops, showrooms and distribution centers to provide enhanced support for its customers’ needs.

About OTE Group

As the exclusive distributor of GWM in Oman, OTE Group is dedicated to offering exceptional customer service through a wide-reaching network of over 2,000 employees and 200+ customer touchpoints. With a diverse business portfolio spanning automotive, electronics, and home appliances, OTE Group is a trusted name in delivering excellence across the Sultanate.