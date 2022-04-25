GWC, Qatar’s leading logistics provider, is collaborating with CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) on a new multiplatform campaign across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) to highlight their global logistics services and role as the official host nation logistics provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM.

The campaign, titled ‘Life, Delivered’, showcases GWC’s unique role in providing intricate planning and robust infrastructure for logistics spanning various sectors including cold chain, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, fine art and mega events such as the FIFA World Cup. The creative concept developed and produced by Create, CNNIC’s in-house studio, focuses on the people and places within a trusted and efficient global supply chain and a variety of communities and industries. This will be brought to life in a branded content campaign covering a two-minute hero film, 30 second TVC and a collection of native articles featured on a dedicated sponsored microsite and across CNN International TV, digital and CNN Arabic.

Powered by CNN’s sophisticated Audience Insight Measurement (AIM) targeting, the campaign will reach GWC’s core audiences including key business decision makers, investors and high net worth individuals.

Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO, GWC, said: “Partnering with CNN provides an ideal platform to tell the story of GWC to audiences around the world. Like the State of Qatar, GWC has come a long way in a short span of time, emerging as one of the fastest growing companies in the region. Since establishment in 2004, we have risen to become Qatar’s leading logistics and supply chain solutions provider, and established a global footprint and a trusted brand, thanks to our experienced team, state-of-the-art infrastructure and commitment to innovation and sustainability.”

Cathy Ibal, Senior Vice President, CNN International Commercial said, “We are pleased to be partnering with GWC to demonstrate their scale and scope to CNN’s influential audience and raise awareness of their logistics partnership with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. With anticipation building for the tournament, this campaign will reach GWC’s key demographics as a high percentage of our audience follows sporting events and has an interest in technology and business solutions.”

