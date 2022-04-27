Doha – Qatar: GWC (Q.P.S.C.), one of the region’s fastest growing companies, announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. During the three-month period ending 31 March 2022, the company posted Net Profits of QAR 58 million, reporting a growth of 6%. The company Gross Revenues registered QAR 351 million, Earnings Per Share of QAR 0.10, and Total Assets of QAR 4,294 million for the same period ending 31 March 2022.

“Driven by a strong recovery and a rise in exports, Qatar’s economic prospects look great despite global challenges, and GWC is committed to being a part of this growth trajectory. We will continue to expand and diversify our offerings with the aim of further strengthening Qatar’s position as a global and regional logistics hub and helping the nation achieve the National Vision 2030,” Sheikh Abdullah Bin Fahad Bin Jassim Bin Jabor Al Thani, Chairman, GWC stated.

In recognition of its efforts, in the first quarter of 2022, GWC was awarded the Best Customs Brokerage Company in Qatar by the General Authority of Customs, which reaffirmed its steadfast dedication to its clients as well as the Government.

GWC also became the first company to get accredited as an Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) from Qatar’s General Authority of Customs and will now be able to offer its diversified services with quicker turnarounds and higher compliance to world-class safety and security standards.

“GWC is constantly striving for excellence and identifying innovative ways to make logistics faster, simpler and more cost-effective. With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM just a few months away, we are getting ready to deliver a never-seen-before experience which will redefine mega sports logistics and set new benchmarks,” remarked Mr. Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO, GWC.

GWC, has recently launched a new multiplatform campaign across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) to highlight their global logistics. The campaign, titled ‘Life, Delivered’, showcases GWC’s unique role in providing intricate planning and robust infrastructure for logistics spanning various sectors including cold chain, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, fine art and mega events such as the FIFA World CupTM.

About GWC

Established in 2004, GWC has become the leader in logistics and supply chain solutions in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. The company offers best in class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. The company provides these services, utilizing a global freight network of more than 600 offices and a solid logistics infrastructure spanning over 3.8 million square metres. GWC is the first regional supporter and official logistics provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

