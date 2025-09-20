Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad: Integrating ESG principles into GWC’s business model

Matthew Kearns: Driving positive change, strengthening responsible practices, and contributing to sustainable development

Doha / Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) – Qatar’s leading logistics provider – ranked ninth regionally in the transport and logistics category on Forbes Middle East’s Sustainability Leaders 2025 list, which features 126 companies and institutions. This recognition highlights GWC’s role in promoting sustainable development practices and supporting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives across the region.

His Excellency Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani, GWC Group Managing Director, said: “We are proud to be recognized by Forbes Middle East for the third year in a row. This honor reflects our steadfast commitment to integrating ESG principles into our business model and highlights our ongoing efforts to provide sustainable logistics and supply chain solutions to our diverse clientele, in line with Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy, Qatar National Vision 2030, the National Environment and Climate Change Strategy, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Matthew Kearns, GWC’s Group Acting CEO, stated: “Sustainability is a cornerstone for driving positive change, promoting responsible practices, and contributing to development. We achieve this by leveraging our capabilities, investing in the communities where we operate, strengthening governance, protecting the environment, and managing risks effectively.”

He added: “This recognition reaffirms our commitment to adopting responsible initiatives and taking a proactive approach to sustainability. It further strengthens GWC’s position as a leader in ESG practices, demonstrated through a wide range of initiatives such as beach clean-ups, tree planting, wastewater treatment, energy conservation and emissions reduction, paperless processes, vehicle route optimization, reduce-reuse-recycle initiatives, and resource consumption optimization.”

GWC’s Biobin initiative processed nearly 100 tons of food waste from its sites last year, transforming close to 40 tons into premium, nutrient-rich compost – enough to cover the equivalent of 14 FIFA football pitches. As part of the initiative, the recycled compost is donated to local agricultural projects including Education City Micro Farm, a community garden run by agriculture company Hadiqa that offers educational workshops for children in Doha, teaching them about gardening to create a more self-sufficient future.

Forbes Middle East highlighted that the company has reduced Scope-1 carbon emissions by 3% and Scope-2 emissions by 0.2% compared with 2023 levels in 2024 and recycled more than 162,000 m³ of treated wastewater at GWC Bu Sulba Warehousing Park, achieving a 6% year-on-year reduction in water consumption in the same year.

In 2024, GWC also recycled over 2,200 tons of waste, with a bold target of cutting waste by 20% by 2030. The company remains committed to minimizing landfill dependency and promoting sustainable solutions.

In September 2024, GWC joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world’s largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative, aligning itself with over 23,000 companies from 166 countries worldwide committed to promoting responsible business practices and SDGs.

About GWC Group

Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) is Qatar’s number one logistics and supply chain solutions provider and a trusted industry leader across the GCC. Since its establishment in 2004, GWC has built a reputation for operational excellence, innovation, sustainability, and reliability. With a comprehensive regional network and advanced infrastructure, the company delivers seamless, technology-driven solutions covering warehousing, distribution, freight forwarding, transportation, and specialized logistics. GWC empowers businesses of all sizes, from entrepreneurs and SMEs to global multinationals, enabling seamless operations and sustainable growth. Notably, GWC was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, showcasing its world-class capabilities on the global stage.

For more information, visit www.gwclogistics.com or follow @gwclogistics

Get in touch:

For media related inquiries, please contact us by email at media@gwclogistics.com