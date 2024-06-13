Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) – one of the fastest-growing logistics businesses in the MENA region, has won the prestigious Inc. Arabia’s Best in Business Awards 2024. The awards ceremony took place on June 12, 2024, at the luxurious Jumeirah Mina A'Salam Hotel in Dubai, celebrating excellence and innovation across various industries.

Recognized a s a leader in the Logistics and Transportation category, this award highlights the company’s commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and corporate social responsibility. This recognition underscores GWC's dedication to driving forward the logistics industry through cutting-edge solutions and an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction.

Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO of GWC, expressed pride and gratitude for the recognition: “Winning the Inc Arabia’s Best in Business Awards 2024 is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit of the entire GWC team. We have consistently aimed to set benchmarks in the logistics and transportation industry by leveraging technology, enhancing our service offerings, and maintaining a customer-centric approach. This recognition reinforces our position as a leader in the logistics sector and motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence.”

GWC has been at the forefront of the logistics industry, offering a comprehensive range of services that include freight forwarding, contract logistics, project logistics, and supply chain solutions. The company’s state-of-the-art facilities, strategic partnerships, and robust infrastructure have enabled it to provide seamless and efficient logistics solutions to clients across various industries.

In addition to its operational achievements, GWC is fully committed to corporate social responsibility (CSR). The company actively engages in initiatives that support environmental sustainability, community development, and employee welfare. GWC's CSR programs include reducing carbon emissions, participating in community outreach activities, and ensuring a safe and supportive work environment for all employees. These efforts reflect GWC's dedication to not only enhancing the logistics sector but also making a positive impact on society and the environment.

Inc. Arabia’s Best in Business Awards recognize and celebrate businesses that contribute to the economic growth and development of the GCC and North Africa region, and make a significant social impact while doing so. The awards showcase best practices, exemplary leadership, and ground-breaking initiatives that are shaping the future of the region.

About GWC Group

Established in 2004, GWC has become the No. 1 logistics and supply chain solutions provider in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. GWC offers best-in-class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. GWC benefits from a global freight network and massive logistics infrastructure spanning over 4 million square meters. GWC was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

