United Arab Emirates: Gulftainer’s Co. Ltd., Florida terminal Canaveral Cargo Terminal (CCT) have successfully loaded over 40 pieces of Heavy Construction Equipment onboard the Marguisa Zierikzee bound for Guyana.

CCT were successful in winning a bid to receive, store and load the construction equipment on behalf of AGEM Cargo the logistics coordinator and main Principal for this project, for shipment to George Town, Guyana. The equipment is to be used to develop and expand the Port in George Town.

The shipment consisted of ATVs, Bulldozers, Excavators and Impact Crushers, averaging 50 MT per piece; however, some of the equipment weighed in at over 85 MT. The cargo was loaded onboard the vessel Marguisa Zierikzee, which was chartered by the assigned shipping line Oslo Caribbean Carriers / Dan-Gulf Shipping. Vessel operations took approximately 26 hours, which was longer than expected due to heavy rain and strong winds during loading using the ship’s gear. The heaviest piece of cargo was loaded using both cranes onboard the vessel in tandem.

“The CCT Team were hands on and expertly loaded all cargo safely and securely. Everyone was excited and eager to handle the variety of different equipment that required multiple types of rigging. With a lot of eyes on the operation, from the cargo owners, shipping line representatives, the AGEM representatives and the Port Authority all attending the vessel, I was very proud of the team and how professional they were during the loading process” stated, Mr. Luke Richards – Managing Director GTUSA.