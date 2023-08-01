DUBAI UAE: Gulftainer Co. Ltd, a leading privately owned, independent port management and logistics company, UAE Terminals is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious RoSPA Gold Medal (6 Consecutive Golds) Award for its exceptional health and safety performance throughout the period from January 01, 2022, to December 31, 2022.

The RoSPA Awards Adjudication Panel has formally recognized Gulftainer UAE Terminals for its unwavering commitment to maintaining secure workplaces and prioritizing the safety and well-being of its employees throughout the year 2022.

Receiving the RoSPA Gold Medal Award for six consecutive years is a momentous achievement and a testament to Gulftainer UAE Terminals' consistent dedication to upholding excellence in health, safety, and well-being practices.

This prestigious accolade highlights the tireless efforts and hard work put forth by every individual within the organization to ensure a culture of safety and to uphold the highest standards in health and security.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to each member of its workforce for their invaluable support in achieving this remarkable milestone. It is the collective commitment and relentless efforts of our employees that have made this recognition possible. As we move forward, Gulftainer UAE Terminals will proudly display the official RoSPA Gold Medal Award certificate as a symbol of our collective achievements and ongoing dedication to fostering a safe and secure work environment,” stated Andrew Hoad, COO of Gulftainer.



The company's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of health and safety remains unwavering, and this prestigious recognition will serve as further motivation to continue striving for excellence in all aspects of our operations.

About Gulftainer:

Gulftainer is an internationally recognized and established port management and operating company based out of the Emirate of Sharjah. Since its inception in 1976, the company has taken great strides in expanding its footprint into major global economies, delivering on its role as a worldwide trade enabler backed by unwavering client trust and support. For more information, please contact Gulftainer on +971 6512 8888.

