Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Gulf Scientific Corporation (GSC), a leading provider of comprehensive laboratory solutions across the GCC, announced its new partnership with Analytik Jena, a renowned German developer of analytical instrumentation technology. This collaboration marks GSC's representation of Analytik Jena in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, a strategic expansion across the region. Analytik Jena products are under two different divisions; Life Science and Analytical, GSC will be working solely with the Life Science side.

Multiple industries and labs will be benefiting from Analytik Jena products. These include: molecular biology, genetics labs, forensics, infectious diseases, food safety, as well as veterinary labs. Central to this partnership is the introduction of the CyBio® FeliX, a highly adaptable pipetting platform that supports a wide array of automated liquid handling tasks.

Another innovative product, the qTOWER iris real-time PCR thermal cycler, is set to advance capabilities in quantitative PCR across laboratories in the region. Designed for long-term use, it operates quietly and ensures uniform precision across all wells, embodying reliability and performance. The partnership also brings the CyBio® SELMA to the region, a precise and semi-automatic pipettor that efficiently manages 96- or 384-well microplates.

"Collaborating with Analytik Jena is a strategic step forward for GSC. This partnership will enable us to provide unparalleled support and advanced analytical tools to our clients, empowering them to achieve greater accuracy and efficiency in their research and industrial applications."

Manaf Afyouni - Managing Director; Gulf Scientific Corporation

"Analytik Jena is thrilled to partner with Gulf Scientific Corporation. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our efforts to deliver state-of-the-art analytical solutions to the region. By combining Analytik Jena's cutting-edge technologies with Gulf Scientific Corporation's local expertise and market reach in the GCC, we are confident in our ability to meet the needs of our clients across the region." Dr. Fadi Younes, EMEA Regional Sales Manager - Analytik Jena.

Through these advanced solutions, Gulf Scientific Corporation is poised to set a new standard in the region's life sciences landscape, offering top-tier laboratory services and enhancing scientific advancements and quality of life.

About Analytik Jena

Analytik Jena is a premier German provider of analytical measuring technology and instrumentation for molecular biology, along with liquid handling and lab automation solutions. The company serves multiple industries in over 100 countries.

