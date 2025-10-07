Abu Dhabi, UAE, Gulf Medical University (GMU), one of the leading private universities in the region, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in MENA. The partnership will strengthen collaboration in medical education, research, and clinical training, building on both institutions’ shared vision to prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals and elevate patient care standards in the UAE and beyond.

Collaboration for Impact

Under this MoU, GMU students will gain access to Burjeel Holdings’ hospitals and healthcare facilities, including its flagship quaternary care hospital, Burjeel Medical City (BMC), for clinical training, internships, and research projects. The collaboration will also explore opportunities for joint academic programs, faculty development, and research initiatives that integrate education with real-world healthcare practice.

Prof. Manda Venkatramana, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, said, “This collaboration reinforces our mission to provide globally competitive education while building strong industry-academic alliances that directly contribute to healthcare excellence in the region.”

Emphasizing the importance of such partnerships, Mr. John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, “Our association with GMU opens new doors for research, knowledge-sharing, and talent development across our hospitals and medical centers. Together, we will advance innovation in medical education and clinical practice and strengthen the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem.”

Over the years, Burjeel Holdings has achieved significant milestones in strengthening its academic and training infrastructure. It is actively building sustainable academic pathways that support the UAE’s vision for healthcare excellence.

Dr. Tahani Al Qadiri, Group Director of Emiratization and Academics, Burjeel Holdings, said, “At Burjeel Holdings, our mission goes beyond providing exceptional healthcare. We are committed to shaping the future of medical education and creating opportunities for people to grow. This partnership with GMU represents a significant step forward in aligning education, clinical practice, and research to meet both national and global healthcare priorities.”

By aligning with global best practices and creating innovative residency, fellowship, and professional development programs, the collaboration aims to empower healthcare professionals and advance private-sector medical education.

About Gulf Medical University (GMU)

Established in 1998, Gulf Medical University is one of the most prominent private medical universities in the Middle East, attracting students from more than 106 nationalities. GMU is home to six colleges offering programs in medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, health sciences, and healthcare management and AI in healthcare. With its unique academic health system, GMU integrates education, healthcare, and research, supported by the Thumbay Healthcare network and cutting-edge research centers. The university is internationally recognized for its diverse student community, advanced curriculum, and strong partnerships with global healthcare institutions.

About Burjeel Holdings

Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the UAE and Oman, and it operates a growing specialized healthcare segment in Saudi Arabia. The Group operates an integrated and multi-brand healthcare ecosystem across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary medical care, ensuring complex care delivery to patients across all socioeconomic groups. Its network comprises 112 assets across the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, including 20 hospitals, 37 medical centers, 30 physiotherapy and wellness centers, 15 pharmacies, and 10 other allied services. Burjeel Holdings’ brands include Burjeel, Medeor, LLH, Lifecare, PhysioTherabia and Tajmeel.