Gulf Marine Services (GMS), a leading provider of self-propelled, self-elevating support vessels for the offshore energy sector, is pleased to announce an update to its EBITDA guidance for 2024 and for 2025.

The company now anticipates its 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance to be at the upper end of previous guidance of USD 98–100 million for 2024.

For 2025, GMS expects adjusted EBITDA to reach USD 100–108 million, an increase from the previously forecasted 2025 EBITDA guidance of USD 92–100 million.

Alex Aclimandos, GMS Chief Financial Officer, commented:

“We are thrilled to share a further upward revision in our guidance. The growth in EBITDA, combined with reduced finance costs, will further support GMS's ability to deliver value to clients and investors, as it transitions into a more agile organization.”

Mansour Al Alami, GMS Executive Chairman, added:

“Strong demand for our vessels continues to drive solid results. Both forecasted utilization rates and contracted daily charter rates will enable us to achieve the above guidance.” This announcement contains inside information and is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended).

Enquiries:

Gulf Marine Services PLC

Mansour Al Alami

Executive Chairman

Alex Aclimandos

Chief Financial Officer

Celicourt Communications

Mark Antelme

Philip Dennis

Ali AlQahtani

About Gulf Marine Services PLC

Gulf Marine Services PLC, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, was founded in Abu Dhabi in 1977 and has become a world-leading provider of advanced self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs). The fleet serves the offshore energy industries from its offices in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. The Group's assets are capable of serving clients' requirements across the globe, including those in the Middle East, South East Asia, West Africa, North America, the Gulf of Mexico, and Europe.

The GMS fleet of 13 SESVs is amongst the youngest in the industry. The vessels support GMS's clients in a broad range of offshore platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work (which are opex-led activities), as well as offshore platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation (which are capex-led activities).

The SESVs are categorised by size – K-Class (Small), S-Class (Mid), and E-Class (Large) – with these capable of operating in water depths of 45m to 80m depending on leg length. The vessels are four-legged and are self-propelled, which means they do not require tugs or similar support vessels for moves between locations in the field; this makes them significantly more cost-effective and time-efficient than conventional offshore support vessels without self-propulsion. They have a large deck space, crane capacity, and accommodation facilities (for up to 300 people) that can be adapted to the requirements of the Group's clients.

Gulf Marine Services PLC’s Legal Entity Identifier is 213800IGS2QE89SAJF77 www.gmsplc.com

Disclaimer

The content of the Gulf Marine Services PLC website should not be considered to form a part of or be incorporated into this announcement.

Cautionary Statement

This announcement includes statements that are forward-looking in nature. All statements other than statements of historical fact are capable of interpretation as forward-looking statements. These statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as ‘will’, ‘should’, ‘could’, ‘estimate’, ‘goals’, ‘outlook’, ‘probably’, ‘project’, ‘risks’, ‘schedule’, ‘seek’, ‘target’, ‘expects’, ‘is expected to’, ‘aims’, ‘may’, ‘objective’, ‘is likely to’, ‘intends’, ‘believes’, ‘anticipates’, ‘plans’, ‘we see’ or similar expressions. By their nature these forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, as they relate to events and depend on circumstances that might occur in the future.

Accordingly, the actual results, operations, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries may be materially different from any future results, operations, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Neither Gulf Marine Services PLC nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. No part of this announcement constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest the Company or any other entity and must not be relied upon in any way in connection with any investment decision. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on the Company's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referred to above.