Riyadh: The planned expansion of Gulf Islamic Investments (GII) across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has gained significant momentum with the acquisition of a Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) licensed entity.

GII operations in Saudi Arabia will include corporate finance advisory, investment fund and asset management, private equity and structured finance. Its regulatory licences permit dealing as principal, agent and underwriter, arranging and advising of financial offerings, and managing investment funds.

A leading Shari’ah-compliant global alternative investment group with over US$4.5 billion of assets under management (AUM), GII’s existing investments within the Kingdom include a majority share in the Al Meswak Dental Clinics, the largest chain of dental and dermatology centres in Saudi Arabia, co-partnering with Jadwa Investment Management and Advisory Firm, a significant stake in the Abeer Medical Company and other Saudi food processing acquisitions nearing completion. GII’s wider network of investment relationships includes international offices across the GCC, Europe, the USA and India.

Mohammed Alhassan, co-founder and co-CEO of GII Group, commented, “This welcome development supercharges GII’s plans to boost its operations in the Kingdom, extending our recent investments in Saudi healthcare and food processing firms with the addition of a powerful investment and asset management vehicle. We remain keen to grow our presence here through acquisitions and co-investments with Saudi and other GCC investors”.

Fellow GII Group co-founder and co-CEO Pankaj Gupta added, “We are extremely grateful to the Saudi Capital Market Authority for its rapid processing of our acquisition, through which GII can leverage its existing relationships in the Kingdom to play a wider role in Saudi Arabia’s rapidly-expanding economy. Our shareholders and investors want us to be more active in the GCC’s largest market, in which attractive investment opportunities can engender further development, increased returns and positive benefits for all”.

About GII

GII is a leading Shari’ah-compliant global alternative investment company. With over $4.5 billion of assets under management, GII seeks to achieve superior, sustainable returns and long-term value for its investors and shareholders by investing in curated growth and income-generating opportunities.

GII believes in ‘innovation with a purpose’, and works to build the sustainability of the ecosystem in which it operates. Under the leadership of a committed management team, supported by prominent shareholders from the Arabian Gulf region, GII deploys private capital across diverse alternative asset classes, including real estate, private equity, and venture capital. GII’s client network includes UHNWIs, family offices, banks, institutions, and sovereign wealth funds in the GCC and Asia.

GII is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates. Its UAE entities are regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA).

GII Saudi Arabia is regulated by the Kingdom’s Capital Market Authority (www.cma.org.sa).

Website: www.gii.ae

Linkedin:https://www.linkedin.com/company/13460336/admin/

Instagram: gii.uae

