Manama – Gulf Hotels Group, a leader in Bahrain’s hospitality industry, is excited to announce the opening of new restaurant branches at Time Out Market Bahrain, set to launch later this year at City Centre Bahrain.

This venture further underscores the Group’s commitment to delivering diverse and original dining experiences, solidifying its position at the forefront of Bahrain’s vibrant culinary scene. Gulf Hotels Group is committed to crafting outstanding dining experiences for Bahrain’s residents and visitors, consistently broadening its offerings across the Kingdom.

Time Out Market is a food and cultural market that brings the best of the city together under one roof: a curated mix of its best chefs, restaurateurs and cultural experiences.

The three exciting restaurant concepts created by Gulf Hotels Group for Time Out Market Bahrain are:

Doña by Margarita Mexicana – A fresh addition from the much-loved Margarita Mexicana brand, established at Gulf Hotel Bahrain in 2009. Crafted under the culinary expertise of Chef Ruben Herrera Aguilera, Doña will bring an authentic taste of Mexico to Time Out Market with a curated menu featuring signature items like sizzling fajitas, seasoned tacos, cheese-filled quesadillas, and handmade tortillas. Imported ingredients from Mexico guarantee a true, traditional flavor in every dish. Margarita Mexicana has been recognized with numerous awards, including Best Latin Restaurant by Time Out Bahrain and FACT magazine.

Zen by China Garden – Offering an impressive array of Cantonese, Sichuan, and Peking cuisine, Zen features dishes crafted by a team of talented Chinese chefs led by Chef Wang. Showcasing the legacy of China Garden, a Gulf Hotel Bahrain favorite since 1996, Zen is set to bring authentic Chinese flavors to Time Out Market. The restaurant has earned several awards, including Best Chinese Restaurant by FACT AWARDS and Time Out, and ranked among Bahrain’s Top 20 Restaurants by Bahrain Confidential in 2023.

Kāju – A sophisticated new concept that promises an exceptional experience for Indian food lovers. Kāju merges regional Indian flavors with a modern touch, offering a menu that balances tradition with innovation, focusing on premium ingredients and Indian cooking techniques. From richly spiced classics to lighter fare, Kāju delivers a dining experience that indulges the senses and elevates Indian cuisine.

Commenting on the launch, Ahmed Janahi, CEO of Gulf Hotels Group, said: “Our partnership with Time Out Market Bahrain allows us to bring our signature dining experiences to the visitors of City Centre Bahrain. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to creating culinary destinations that extend beyond our hotels, fulfilling Bahrain’s growing demand for diverse and high-quality dining options.”

Ian Russell, General Manager of Time Out Market Bahrain, added "We are delighted to welcome fantastic culinary concepts from Gulf Hotels Group to Time Out Market Bahrain when we open later this year at City Centre Bahrain. Long known and respected for their high-quality restaurants, top chefs and excellent service, we are pleased to have them as part of our curation of the best of the city."

For over 50 years, the Gulf Hotel has brought the finest cuisines from around the world to the shores of Bahrain. Firmly positioned as a gastronomic paradise, the hotel houses 14 of Bahrain’s leading award-winning dining restaurants including China Garden, Sato, La Pergola, Takht Jamsheed, Royal Thai, Fusions by Tala and more

Inspired by the original Time Out Market, which launched in Lisbon in 2014, Time Out Market Bahrain will offer a unique curated mix of top home-grown culinary talent. With Time Out Markets in nine cities worldwide and more planned, each Market captures the culinary and cultural essence of its host city, bringing a new experience to Bahrain reinforcing the Kingdom’s reputation as a leading destination for food and dining.