Gulf Bank has marked a stellar year in 2024, achieving remarkable success across multiple fronts, from strategic initiatives and global recognition to groundbreaking innovations. As a leading financial institution, Gulf Bank reaffirmed its long-term vision by announcing its strategic shift to Islamic banking and exploring a merger with Boubyan Bank—reflecting its commitment to transformative growth in the banking sector.

This year, Gulf Bank was recognized among the *Top 100 Listed Companies in the Region* by Forbes, while The Banker named it one of the “Best 100 Arab Banks for 2024”. The bank’s consistent performance earned it an 'A' credit rating from the world’s leading agencies, with total assets surpassing KD 7.5 billion as of Q3 2024.

A Year of Transformative Achievements with a Focus on Customer Experience

Gulf Bank’s successes include the completion of the second phase of its core banking system, the launch of its upgraded mobile banking app, and the introduction of its 2030 ESG strategy. The new app was designed with customer needs at the forefront, providing seamless navigation, faster transactions, and enhanced personalization.

Reflecting its environmental commitment, Gulf Bank initiated a transition to eco-friendly branches. The bank has implemented a series of sustainable practices aimed at reducing its environmental footprint and promoting green banking solutions. Gulf Bank's eco-friendly branches are designed with energy-efficient technologies, including LED lighting systems, automated energy management, and solar energy solutions to power select branches. Additionally, the bank is introducing digital-first approaches to reduce paper usage.

By adopting these initiatives, Gulf Bank is not only improving operational efficiency but also leading by example in supporting Kuwait's environmental goals and Vision 2035.

Additionally, Gulf Bank remained closely connected to the community, organizing a wide variety of programs and events that cater to the aspirations of its customers and employees. The bank also raised the grand prize for its AlDanah Millionaire Account to KD 2 million.

In recognition of these accomplishments, Gulf Bank garnered 13 prestigious awards across diverse categories:

Best Next-Generation Offering Award

Gulf Bank proudly received the prestigious Best Next-Generation Offering Award at the 2024 Private Banker International Global Wealth Awards held in Singapore. This accolade is a testament to Gulf Bank's exceptional commitment to attracting, engaging, and serving the next generation of affluent clients. By understanding the unique preferences and evolving financial goals of younger wealth holders, Gulf Bank has successfully delivered tailored wealth management solutions that align with their dynamic lifestyles.

The Bank's forward-thinking approach combines personalized financial advice with a suite of innovative investment products, providing clients with customized strategies to build, preserve, and grow their wealth. Gulf Bank remains proactive in anticipating the changing needs of this important demographic, leveraging cutting-edge tools and insights to offer seamless experiences that empower next-generation clients to take charge of their financial futures.

This award highlights Gulf Bank's role as a trusted partner for wealth creation across generations, reaffirming its leadership in the competitive wealth management landscape.

Highest Tokenized Debit Portfolio in Kuwait Award

Presented by Mastercard, this award highlights Gulf Bank’s leadership in digital payment security through advanced tokenization technology. By enhancing transaction safety and convenience, Gulf Bank has redefined customer trust and satisfaction in digital banking.

Best Digital Platform Implementation Award

At the IBSi Global Financial Innovation Awards 2024 in Mumbai, Gulf Bank’s digital transformation program was recognized for revolutionizing banking operations with innovative platforms that enhance customer experiences. The platform’s intuitive design allows users to manage their finances effortlessly.

The IBSi Financial Innovation Awards are internationally renowned for celebrating financial institutions, technology providers, and developers who deliver groundbreaking solutions that improve banking operations and financial services.

Best Program Vision Award

Gulf Bank received this award for its forward-thinking approach to digital transformation, emphasizing innovation-driven solutions to simplify processes for customers and improve satisfaction.

Excellence in Compliance and Technological Regulation: 'Digital Blueprint' Program Award

Gulf Bank’s implementation of the Digital Blueprint Program by Gieom Business Solutions earned it recognition for streamlining policy management, governance, and regulatory compliance, ensuring smooth, hassle-free banking experiences for all.

Guinness World Record for AlDanah Millionaire Account

For the second time, the AlDanah Millionaire Account grand prize of KD2,000,000 (for one winner) entered the Guinness World Records as the largest cash prize linked to a bank account globally. This customer-centric initiative further elevated Gulf Bank’s reputation for rewarding loyalty and enhancing savings culture.

This achievement was announced during the winner's announcement ceremony of the first draw after the prize value was increased to KD 2 million, surpassing the previous record of KD 1.5 million, after the bank met all the necessary conditions to exceed the previous record.

Best Implementation of Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives Award

In recognition of its leadership in implementing impactful initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion both within the bank and in the broader community, Gulf Bank was awarded the "Best Implementation of Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives" by MEED magazine for the Middle East and North Africa region.

This award highlights the bank's commitment to sustainability, creating a diverse and inclusive work environment, and ensuring equal opportunities for all. Gulf Bank believes that fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion enhances its positive reputation, boosts performance, supports employee development, creativity, and innovation, and strengthens connections among staff, encouraging them to share ideas and experiences with one another.

Best in Empowering Women Award

Gulf Bank was honored with the **Best in Empowering Women Award** in recognition of its remarkable progress and commitment to fostering gender diversity and inclusion. Through strategic initiatives and forward-thinking policies, the Bank has successfully increased **female representation in leadership roles** from **10% to 30%**. This achievement reflects Gulf Bank's dedication to breaking barriers, providing equal opportunities, and nurturing female talent across all levels of the organization.

Women now make up **42% of Gulf Bank’s workforce**, underscoring the Bank’s inclusive work culture that values diversity and actively invests in the professional growth and development of female employees. In addition to its internal efforts, Gulf Bank has also demonstrated a strong focus on empowering its **female customer base** by offering tailored financial solutions, specialized products, and educational programs designed to support women in achieving their financial goals and aspirations.

This award highlights Gulf Bank’s unwavering commitment to driving meaningful change, championing gender equality, and positioning itself as a leading advocate for women’s empowerment in the financial sector and beyond.

Best in Kuwait for Social Responsibility Award

​​​​​​​Euromoney magazine has named Gulf Bank as the best in Kuwait for Social Responsibility at the 2024 Excellence Awards ceremony, attended by a large gathering of major companies, banks, and institutions in the region.

This award recognizes Gulf Bank's outstanding commitment to social sustainability, as well as its significant efforts in supporting and empowering youth, women, and individuals with special needs, both within the bank and in the broader community. These efforts are evident through a diverse and carefully curated range of initiatives and services designed to meet their needs and aspirations.

The bank takes pride in being deeply engaged with the community, ensuring its presence at various events, whether through direct participation in diverse activities or through media and social media channels. Gulf Bank is committed to organizing and sponsoring numerous community events and initiatives that align with the aspirations of its customers and the public.

Best in Sustainable Workplace Development Award

Gulf Bank participated in the Second Gulf International Conference on Corporate Social Responsibility 2024 in Bahrain, organized by the Bahrain CSR Society. The event, held under the theme "Strategic Practices for a Better Tomorrow" was held on June 26 and 27, 2024, and was attended by His Excellency the Minister of Social Development in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Osama bin Ahmed bin Khalaf Al Asfoor.

At the conference, the Gulf International Corporate Social Responsibility Awards 2024 were announced. Gulf Bank was honored with the esteemed "Best in Sustainable Development in the Workplace" award in recognition of its exceptional initiatives.

Best Bank in Marketing and Social Media Services Awards

Global Finance Magazine has recognized Gulf Bank as the “Best Bank in Marketing and Social Media Services”, acknowledging the bank's success in engaging with customers through digital channels. This award highlights the significant digital transformation the bank has achieved and its effective use of social media to improve the customer experience.

Gulf Bank is dedicated to providing top-notch services, quickly and efficiently meeting customer needs through branches, mobile apps, and social media platforms. The bank has increasingly turned to social media for delivering services, marketing products, and connecting with the community.

Additionally, Gulf Bank’s call center employs advanced automated response technology, one of the fastest in the banking sector, with an average response time of under 20 seconds. The center manages over 5,000 calls daily.

Gold Award for Best Campaign in Kuwait

In recognition of its commitment to delivering innovative and impactful marketing campaigns, Gulf Bank was awarded the Gold Award for Best Campaign in Kuwait by the Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) for the campaign "From Hesitation to Confidence: Promoting Responsible Credit Card Usage in Kuwait."

This award acknowledges the bank's year-long efforts to promote sustainable credit card usage in the country. The campaign successfully combined behavioral insights with innovative storytelling to enhance financial literacy and encourage responsible spending. As a result, it achieved significant improvements in consumer behavior and increased participation in Gulf Bank’s Rewards Program, the most rewarding program in Kuwait.

Silver Award for Best Campaign in Kuwait

The Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) also awarded Gulf Bank the Silver Award for Best Campaign in Kuwait for the "Rose Gold Credit Card: Empowering the Modern Kuwaiti Woman" campaign.

This recognition highlights the campaign's focus on empowering Kuwaiti women by celebrating their personal aspirations and conveying a message of independence and individuality. The campaign successfully showcased the unique features of the Rose Gold Credit Card, aligning it with the values that represent the modern Kuwaiti woman’s personality.

Additional Notable Achievements:

Mrs. Najla Aleisa Appointed President of the International Advertising Association (IAA) Kuwait

Mrs. Najla Aleisa, Chief Marketing Officer at Gulf Bank, has been appointed as the President of the International Advertising Association (IAA) in Kuwait. She is the first woman in Kuwait to hold this position, following the annual meeting held by the organization in Malaysia recently.

The International Advertising Association is the only global organization dedicated to all aspects of advertising and marketing, as well as issues related to clients and advertising agencies. It is the sole entity with a clear vision aimed at developing the advertising industry.

Gulf Bank Mobile App Ranked #1 in Kuwait

Gulf Bank's mobile banking app received the highest rating in Kuwait, with a 5-star rating on both the Apple Store and Google Play.

Fastest in Customer Response in Kuwait's Banking Sector

Gulf Bank's automated response services are some of the most advanced and fastest in the banking sector, providing a customer call response time of under 20 seconds, ensuring prompt and efficient handling of inquiries.