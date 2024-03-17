Salma Al-Hajjaj: The number of Kuwaiti women in leadership positions does not align with the university graduates rate, which stands at 3:1 between women and men.

The bank continues its efforts to support and empower women and enhance diversity and inclusion policies in the workplace.

Bridging the gender gap contributes to increasing the productivity of institutions and boosting the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

We have achieved significant milestones in supporting and empowering women and their active contribution to all events and conferences.

Ms. Salma Al-Hajjaj, the General Manager of Human Resources at Gulf Bank, stated that the number of Kuwaiti female leaders in institutions still does not correspond to the proportion of women in education. She highlighted that the ratio of university graduates is 3 to 1 between women and men, whereas the proportion of female leaders compared to men is significantly lower. This highlights the necessity of ongoing endeavors to empower women and bridge the gender gap, as it enhances institutional productivity, supports the national economy, and boosts the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In light of International Women's Day, celebrated globally on March 8th each year, Al-Hajjaj outlined Gulf Bank's significant achievements in supporting and empowering women. She emphasized their active involvement in various events and conferences aimed at promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Al-Hajjaj highlighted that in the last decade, Gulf Bank has effectively raised the percentage of female leaders from 10% to 30%, with women constituting approximately 42% of the bank's total workforce.

She reaffirmed the bank's commitment to supporting and empowering women, as well as enhancing diversity and inclusion policies in the workplace. Al-Hajjaj stressed the importance of developing a well-planned strategy to achieve desired outcomes in supporting women as part of Kuwait Vision 2035. She also advocated for conducting yearly assessments to evaluate progress and promoting a workplace culture centered on gender equality and diversity in employment, based on transparent competency criteria.

Below are some of the contributions and initiatives by Gulf Bank in supporting and empowering women:

Participation in the Kuwait Women's Economic Empowerment Platform (KWEEP) Conference

Gulf Bank participated in the Kuwait Women's Economic Empowerment Platform (KWEEP) conference, held last week at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre with the involvement of 45 private sector companies. Ms. Salma Al-Hajjaj introduced the platform and emphasized the available resources to support women in the workforce and enhance their professional development. The conference witnessed the launch of the platform's official website, kweep.org, which will serve as a primary resource to increase awareness of the platform's objectives and the impact of its initiatives, centralizing all data.

Al-Hajjaj highlighted that the widespread participation in the conference itself marks a significant and groundbreaking initiative in Kuwait and the region. She emphasized the importance of the private sector and its notable contribution to women's economic empowerment.

She stated that the Kuwait Women's Economic Empowerment Platform (KWEEP) serves as a gateway for every working woman to provide support, guidance, and create a community where ambition meets real opportunities. She added, "We at Gulf Bank take pride in being a founding partner of the Kuwait Women's Economic Empowerment Platform. We firmly believe that concerted efforts will create a thriving work environment that ensures women's empowerment and enhances diversity and inclusion policies in the workplace."

A Podcast titled “Own your Career”

As part of its continuous efforts towards women's empowerment and promoting diversity and inclusion policies, Gulf Bank organized a podcast as part of the "Lead the Way" program titled "Own Your Career" for female executives at the Bank.

The podcast guest speaker was Ms. Hedwige Nuyens, Head of the International Banking Federation and Chair of the European Women on Boards, a non-profit organization that supports women's empowerment and gender diversity in corporate boards.

The podcast was moderated by Ms. May Al-Owaish, Chief Data and Innovation Officer at Gulf Bank, and hosted by Ms. Dalal Aldosari, Deputy General Manager of Investor Relations at Gulf Bank. Her Excellency Anne Karien, the Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Kuwait, also participated in the event, appreciating Gulf Bank's role in supporting and empowering women in leadership.

Lead the Way Conference

Gulf Bank organized the "Lead The Way" conference, gathering a diverse array of individuals and representatives from banks, the private sector, diplomatic and governmental entities, as well as non-profit organizations.

The conference addressed significant challenges in supporting and empowering women, highlighting their positive economic impact. This was facilitated through interactive workshops, inspirational speeches, and engaging panel discussions held throughout the conference.

Women of Wisdom (WOW) Discussion Sessions

In its continuous commitment to uphold sustainability principles, Gulf Bank hosted discussion sessions for women through the Women of Wisdom (WOW) platform. These sessions serve as a reliable space for communication, sharing experiences and ideas, and addressing proposals and solutions to the challenges encountered by women.

Gulf Bank Receives Excellence Award for Diversity and Inclusion

Gulf Bank was honored with the "Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion" award at the 2023 Middle East and North Africa Human Resources Management Summit held in Bahrain. The summit saw the involvement of top experts and professionals in the human resources field, representing notable companies and financial institutions across the region.

Ms. Salma Al-Hajjaj accepted the award on behalf of Gulf Bank, also receiving the presitgous "Best Training and Development" award.

Bayan School Celebrates International Women's Day

Najla Al-Eisa, Deputy General Manager of Consumer Banking at Gulf Bank's Marketing Department, served as a keynote speaker at Bayan School's International Women's Day celebration with the theme "Empowering High School Girls." During her presentation, she highlighted Gulf Bank's distinctive initiatives in women's empowerment.

Gulf Bank's Female Leaders Participate in Corporate Directors Training Program

Three women leaders from Gulf Bank took part in the Corporate Directors Training Program organized by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, in collaboration with the Tammayaz Foundation and Soroptimist International. Gulf Bank's involvement in this program reflects its commitment to advancing sustainability principles in society and supporting women's empowerment programs and initiatives.

ProudCast: Celebrating Women's Achievements

Ms. Salma Al-Hajjaj took part in the "ProudCast" event, hosted by KPMG Kuwait, which celebrated the numerous achievements and successes of women across various sectors. The event was attended by numerous representatives of leading companies in Kuwait, who share a keen interest in women's empowerment.

AmCham Kuwait Seminar

Gulf Bank took part in a seminar hosted by the American Business Council AmCham Kuwait, focusing on "Diversity, Inclusion, and Sustainable Practices." The seminar drew active participation from various representatives from both the public and private sectors. Gulf Bank's remarkable efforts in advancing sustainability principles, especially in women's empowerment, were thoroughly discussed during the event.

Gulf Bank Launches Annual Women's Health Campaign

Gulf Bank initiated its yearly campaign in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and mental health, aiming to promote women's health and safety throughout October. The campaign includes offering complimentary screenings for female employees and hosting a workshop focused on women's empowerment.

Najla Al-Eisa Becomes First Female President of IAA Kuwait

Ms. Najla Al-Eisa, Deputy General Manager of Consumer Banking at Gulf Bank's Marketing Department, has been appointed as the President of the International Advertising Association (IAA) in Kuwait, marking her as the first woman in Kuwait to hold this position. This historic decision was made during the organization's recent annual meeting in Malaysia.

The International Advertising Association is globally recognized as the sole organization that comprehensively addresses all facets of the advertising and marketing sectors, encompassing client relationships and advertising agency affairs. Additionally, it stands out as the sole entity with a clear vision aimed at advancing the advertising system.