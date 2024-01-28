Ruqayya Al-Rifai: Impressive returns demonstrate the success of our innovative digital solutions and the platform's strong competitive advantages

Gulf Bank has revealed that WISE, Kuwait's leading digital investment platform following the Nobel Prize-winning investment methodology, delivered exceptional performance in 2023, surpassing customer expectations. Conservative portfolios saw an average return of 10.7%, high-risk portfolios achieved 20.9%, and WISE's Islamic portfolio emerged as the top performer with a remarkable 22% return. The income portfolio demonstrated solid results, attaining a 9.2% return, supported by substantial annual dividends of 6%.

Ruqayya Al-Rifai, the Executive Director of Investment Advisory, expressed pride in the significant success of WISE in 2023, highlighting the platform's innovative digital investment solutions and considerable competitive advantages in consistently exceeding customer expectations. Al-Rifai emphasized WISE's ability to provide tailored investment solutions, whether for moderate or high-risk investments or Shariah-Compliant investments. Clients have full control of their portfolios, with the flexibility to invest, withdraw, or redeem on a daily basis. Additionally, they benefit from the convenience of monitoring their portfolios effortlessly from any location, and at any time, using smart devices.

Al-Rifai clarified that WISE is built on a foundation of long-term investment in a carefully crafted, diversified global portfolio. This strategy is designed to attain returns consistent with the level of risk, by assessing the client's investment objectives, time horizon, and acceptable risk ratio through a straightforward questionnaire. Subsequently, WISE suggests the most appropriate portfolio tailored to the client's needs. Over the investment duration, investment managers diligently monitor client portfolios, conducting regular meetings to ensure alignment with the client's specified goals.

She emphasized that WISE stands as the optimal solution for global market investments, offering affordability, ease, and transparency. It empowers investors to reach their investment and savings goals, through well-diversified international portfolios. This is done while considering each investor's unique investment objectives, time horizon, and acceptable risk rate.

Al-Rifai concluded by attributing the success of WISE to its innovative portfolio design and allocation, tailored uniquely for customers to aid them in achieving their investment objectives and fostering wealth growth. She also highlighted the collaborative efforts of a team of professional investment advisors. WISE is accessible to both Kuwaitis and non-Kuwaitis holding accounts with Gulf Bank, with a minimum opening amount of $10,000.

In line with Gulf Bank's 2025 strategy and a dedication to serving high-net-worth individuals, the bank provides tailored products to address the specific needs of this customer segment. Noteworthy among these offerings is WISE Investment Service, Gulf Bank's leading digital portfolio management platform, as well as a range of investment advisories and alternative investment opportunities with total assets in client investments under the Bank’s management, surpassing KD 1 billion.

Gulf Bank has successfully secured all regulatory approvals for the launch of Gulf Capital Investment Company “InvestGB,” a closed joint-stock company specializing in securities activities. This entity, wholly owned by the bank with a capital of KD 10 million, is equipped to engage in asset management, including investment portfolio management, investment advisory, custodianship, investment control, collective investment scheme management, underwriting, and non-stock exchange registered securities brokerage.

Gulf Bank's vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining robust developments in sustainability at environmental, social and governance levels through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to benefit the Bank both internally and externally. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.