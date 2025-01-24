As part of its ongoing commitment to empowering youth, Gulf Bank has announced its sponsorship of the Influencer Program, organized by LOYAC Academy of Performing Arts (LAPA) – an affiliate of the non-profit organization LOYAC. The program is designed to provide young people aged 15 to 19 with unique training opportunities that develop their public communication and leadership skills. The training sessions will run from January 20 to February 17, 2025.

The Influencer Program offers an exceptional platform for young individuals to enhance their abilities through a series of specialized workshops and activities. These sessions focus on critical areas such as effective communication, leadership development, presentation and public speaking skills, photography and video editing, digital marketing, and podcast production.

Delivered by experienced trainers and industry professionals, the program equips participants with the tools and knowledge they need to make a meaningful impact in their communities.

For the third year in a row, Gulf Bank is proud to sponsor the Influencer Program, emphasizing its dedication to fostering community sustainability. This initiative reflects Gulf Bank’s commitment to supporting organizations that empower and inspire young people to reach their full potential.

