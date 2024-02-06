Continuing for a week, with the distribution of 20,000 reusable bags

Ahmad Al-Amir: The initiative seeks to increase awareness about the negative effects of plastic and inspire the community to actively protect the environment.

We hope that this initiative would actively contribute to shaping government decisions and laws, compelling both institutions and individuals to minimize plastic usage.

Following the specified timeline, Gulf Bank has launched the “A Step Towards Change" environmental sustainability initiative yesterday, 5 February 2024. Conducted in partnership with the Al-Dahiya and Al-Mansouriah co-op the initiative aims to change societal habits by promoting the use of reusable bags. Over the course of a week, the initiative involves distributing around 20,000 reusable bags at the Al-Dahiya and Al-Mansouriah co-op, accompanied by various informative events.



Gulf Bank had earlier revealed the timetable for executing the initiative within the participating co-ops, which include Al-Dahiya and Al-Mansouriah, Al-Shamiya and Shuwaikh, Al-Rawda and Hawally, Kaifan, and Mishref. This disclosure took place in the presence of bank officials, representatives from the Environment Public Authority, and the Committee for Environmental, Food, and Water Security in the National Assembly.

On this occasion, Mr. Ahmad Al-Amir, Deputy General Manager of Corporate Communications at Gulf Bank, stated, "We are pleased at Gulf Bank to launch the initiative today at the Al-Dahiya and Al-Mansouriah co-op. Our goal is to achieve the desired outcome, by cultivating a change in the mindset of our community. This will be accomplished through the distribution of reusable bags and by encouraging co-ops in Kuwait to reduce their plastic usage.

He emphasized that this initiative is part of Gulf Bank's annual commitment to implement various initiatives aimed at reinforcing the principles of environmental sustainability within the community. Gulf Bank believes that the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, and they found it fitting to initiate this program with selected major co-ops in Kuwait. Around 100,000 reusable bags will be distributed to the selected co-ops, marking the first step towards changing behavior, and becoming an integral part of their daily lives.

He added, "This initiative is rooted in Gulf Bank's 2025 strategy, with the goal of establishing principles of environmental, social, and governance sustainability. It aligns with the country's environmental strategy under the vision of 'New Kuwait 2035,' as well as legislation related to the environment, laws safeguarding the environment, resource conservation, pollution reduction, environmental safety, ecosystem rehabilitation, biodiversity protection, waste management efficiency improvement, utilization of renewable energy, and building and developing national capabilities in environmental work."



He conveyed optimism that this initiative would actively contribute to shaping government decisions and laws, compelling both institutions and individuals to minimize plastic usage. Ultimately, this effort is expected to contribute significantly to the protection of Kuwait's environment from the significant harm caused by plastic bags.

In response, Mr. Ahmed Al-Rashed, Chairman of the Board of the Al-Dahiya and Mansouriah co-op, expressed appreciation to Gulf Bank for initiating this noteworthy program and choosing the Al-Dahiya and Al-Mansouriah Cooperative as the trailblazer in its execution.

Moreover, Ms. Mashaal Jassim Al-Khalib, Head of the Social Committee at the Al-Dahiya and Al-Mansouriah Cooperative, praised the initiative. She highlighted the co-op’s role in community service and its collaboration with both private and public sector institutions to execute various initiatives focused on environmental preservation.