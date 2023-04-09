Mohammed AlQattan: The new service ensures customers have quick access to their accounts, simplifying and accelerating customer transactions

Gulf Bank is moving steadily towards digital leadership with various online services, smartphone applications, and multiple branches across the country

As part of its ongoing digital transformation plans and its 2025 strategy, that aims to consolidate Gulf Bank’s leading position as the Kuwaiti Bank of the Future, Gulf Bank has announced the first drive-thru Interactive Teller machine (ITM) and ATM service in its Sharq branch on Ahmed Al Jaber Street. Gulf Bank is the first bank in Kuwait to provide this service to its customers, enabling them quick access to their accounts and the ability to access banking services with ease and comfort; and without the hassle of searching for parking or even having to get out of the car.

Gulf Bank’s General Manager of Consumer Banking, Mohammed Al-Qattan, noted that Gulf Bank is steadily moving towards digital leadership in the banking sector, through a comprehensive digital transformation journey. Gulf Bank is providing modern technological solutions, adopting the highest global standards in risk management practices, and promoting outstanding employee performance based on dynamic interaction and participation.

Al-Qattan indicated that Gulf Bank’s digital transformation journey includes providing the best and most exceptional services through the Bank’s website, the newly launched smartphone application, and through branches spread across various regions of Kuwait – creating an easier, simpler, safer, and more effective banking experience than ever before.

He pointed that Gulf Bank was one of the first banks in Kuwait to launch ITMs across branches to enable customers to conduct their daily transactions seamlessly. ITMs combine advanced technology with the availability of customer service representatives, making it possible for customers to conduct their banking transactions without entering a branch and waiting for their turn.

The ITM provides customers with multiple services, including cash withdrawals and deposits, and the ability to alter the daily limit allowed for withdrawals and deposits to reach up to KD 5,000. Other services include the freedom to choose their currency denominations from KD 1 to KD 20, and the option to use their civil IDs instead of debit cards. ITMs are available from 8:00 AM to 11:30 PM, with customers able to direct their questions and receive instant answers from Bank employees at the ITM through video calls.

The ITM also provides services for inter-account transfers, credit card payments, prepaid cards, AlDanah account openings, “KYC” customer data updates, SMS service activation, and ATM/credit card blocking.

It is worth noting that the Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) service is currently available in ten Gulf Bank branches, which are: Sharq branch, Crystal Tower, Jabriya, Al-Shaab, Al-Adan, Al-Salam (South Surra), Fahaheel (Al-Ghanim Electronics Complex), Hawally, Kuwait International Airport (T1), and Mishref.

Gulf Bank's vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining robust developments in sustainability at environmental, social and governance levels through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to benefit the Bank both internally and externally. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.

