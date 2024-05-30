This application offers the ability to track and trade multiple MENA markets, global exchanges and a wide array of asset classes with just a click of a button.

In its ongoing efforts to provide the best investment services to its clients, Gulf Bank has announced a partnership with EFG Hermes ONE, the digital trading platform of EFG Hermes, a leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa. This partnership will introduce the "One Trader” digital trading application in Kuwait, under the slogan "One Platform. A World of Opportunities." This application offers the ability to track and trade in Kuwait, multiple MENA markets, and global exchanges through a wide array of asset classes with just a click of a button.

During an introductory session, Mr. Tareq Al-Saleh, Deputy General Manager of Investments at Gulf Bank, announced, "The new application, developed in collaboration with EFG Hermes, features a suite of tools designed to assist clients in making well-informed investment decisions and fostering long-term investment strategies."

He emphasized that the advanced trading platform offers Gulf Bank clients a seamless trading experience across local, regional, and international markets, all accessible through a single platform. Clients can conveniently access the platform via web browsers, iOS, and Android devices, ensuring a smooth, rapid, and secure investment experience with real-time updates on their stock performance.

He added, "We have updated our current platform, which was limited to the Kuwait Stock Exchange, to align with the latest online trading platforms. This makes investing in financial markets accessible to everyone, enabling current, and potential, clients to plan their financial future, and remove barriers to accessing global markets. Additionally, it enhances financial literacy by providing everyone with the tools and knowledge to start investing."

Various Competitive Advantages



Mr. Al-Saleh highlighted that the application offers several competitive advantages, including the ability for clients to trade multiple financial assets, and buy and sell orders in real-time for immediate execution across various markets. Clients can also track their executed and pending orders. He added that the portal allows clients to monitor their investment portfolios in real-time from anywhere, at any time, and to create watchlists for different markets and asset classes they have invested in.

He explained that clients can obtain real-time stock quotes, place orders (including conditional orders), and easily review, modify, or cancel these orders. Additionally, clients have access to market news throughout the trading session and can set up customized alerts to add, review, or delete notifications.

"The application provides access to real-time market information from an award-winning research team, along with live data and stock charting tools, which include a wide range of technical analysis features," Al-Saleh explained.

He also noted that under Gulf Bank's 2025 strategy, which aims to provide products and services that meet the needs of high-net-worth individuals, the bank offers specialized products tailored to these clients. This includes the WISE investment service, Gulf Bank's leading digital portfolio management platform, as well as various investment solutions, and alternative investment opportunities. He mentioned that with the establishment of Gulf Capital Investment Company, an independent subsidiary of the bank, a comprehensive range of investment products and services is now available.

Furthermore, he highlighted that Gulf Bank has obtained approval from the Capital Markets Authority to license Gulf Capital Investment Company, known as Invest GB, to participate in securities activities. These activities comprise portfolio management, investment advisory, custody and investment monitoring services, management of collective investment schemes, underwriting, and non-exchange registered securities brokerage.

Strategic Partnership

Mr. Ahmed Waly, Global Head of Brokerage at EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company, stressed the importance of the strategic partnership with Gulf Bank. He emphasized that this partnership reflects the company’s dedicated efforts to grow its operations, and improve its range of top-notch financial solutions, aligning with the evolving trends and dynamics of the financial sector in the MENA region.

Mr. Waly further stated that this partnership is in line with the company's unwavering dedication to fostering integration among diverse financial markets. This is achieved through forging strategic alliances, with the goal of enhancing the trading environment within the financial market.

He pointed out that EFG Hermes aims to utilize its expertise and resources to deliver a secure and efficient trading experience for users through its award-winning online securities trading app, EFG Hermes ONE. He confirmed that partnering with Gulf Bank is part of a shared vision to advance regional development through innovative strategies and the implementation of new standards for excellence in financial services.

