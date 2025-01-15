As part of its commitment to sustainable development and promoting Kuwait’s status as a forward-thinking and progressive country, Gulf Bank hosted a delegation from the World Health Organization (WHO) at its Al-Shaab branch. The visit marked a key step in the region’s journey toward being recognized as a Healthy City.

During the visit, Gulf Bank representatives showcased the Bank's commitment to sustainability through its ambitious plan to transform its branch network into eco-friendly spaces. The first phase of this initiative saw the renovation of six branches: Al-Ghazali, Al-Zahra, Abdullah Al-Salem Suburb, Al-Shaab, Al-Jabriya, and Al-Nuzha. This transformation aligns with the Bank's five-year strategy and Kuwait Vision 2035, emphasizing the transition to a sustainable economy and the reduction of carbon emissions.

The renovated branches incorporate sustainability-focused designs, including solar panels and natural lighting to reduce electricity consumption, motion sensors to optimize electricity and. Furthermore, the branches feature green spaces and electric vehicle charging stations in selected branches.

Gulf Bank reaffirmed its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, paper usage, waste, and reliance on non-renewable energy. These efforts extend beyond the Bank’s operations, reaching into community-driven projects. For example, Gulf Bank has partnered with various Cooperative Societies and Kuwait’s Environment Public Authority, to encourage the use of reusable bags instead of plastic. To date, the bank has distributed 100,000 reusable bags and continues to innovate by repurposing its expired outdoor advertisements into reusable bags.

These initiatives reflect Gulf Bank’s commitment to fostering a culture of sustainability in society, contributing to Kuwait’s environmental and economic goals.

Gulf Bank aims to be Kuwait's leading bank, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace to deliver exceptional customer service while contributing sustainably to the community. Through its extensive branch network and innovative digital services, the bank empowers customers to conduct banking transactions conveniently and efficiently, ensuring a seamless experience.

In alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035, "New Kuwait," and its commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships, Gulf Bank is dedicated to driving robust sustainability initiatives across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. The bank is committed to implementing strategically selected and diverse sustainability programs both internally and externally.