As part of its continued commitment to promoting financial literacy among all segments of society, Gulf Bank has raised awareness among its customers about the dangers of cyber fraud. The warning follows incidents where customers have unknowingly approved authentication requests through the “Kuwait Mobile ID” app without verifying the sender or understanding the purpose of the request.

This warning is part of Gulf Bank’s ongoing support for the Diraya campaign, organized by the Central Bank of Kuwait in partnership with the Kuwait Banking Association. The campaign is focused on raising financial awareness within the community, educating the public about the role of the banking sector and how to make the most of the services offered by banks.

The Bank clarified that customers may receive unexpected authentication requests through the “Kuwait Mobile ID” app, even if they did not initiate a payment. In some instances, customers may approve the request without fully verifying it.

Gulf Bank emphasized that if a customer unintentionally approves a fraudulent transaction through the “Kuwait Mobile ID” app, they could be at risk of security breaches. Fraudsters may illegally use Civil ID numbers to conduct fraudulent activities.

Gulf Bank urged everyone to remain cautious and ensure that any authentication request is legitimate before approving it. If customers notice any suspicious activity or have concerns about transactions, they are encouraged to contact the Bank immediately for assistance.

The Bank also highlighted the importance of regularly updating account passwords and utilizing available security features – such as two-factor authentication – to protect financial transactions. Furthermore, customers were advised to remain cautious of fraudulent tactics designed to obtain personal banking information or OTP codes.

Gulf Bank further recommended that customers refrain from engaging with suspicious emails and ensure that any websites used for online shopping are secure, with trusted payment gateways, to avoid falling victim to fraud.

Gulf Bank aims to be Kuwait's leading bank, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace to deliver exceptional customer service while contributing sustainably to the community. Through its extensive branch network and innovative digital services, the bank empowers customers to conduct banking transactions conveniently and efficiently, ensuring a seamless experience.

In alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035, "New Kuwait," and its commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships, Gulf Bank is dedicated to driving robust sustainability initiatives across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. The bank is committed to implementing strategically selected and diverse sustainability programs both internally and externally.