Muharraq, Bahrain – Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, launched its new direct flights from Bahrain to Munich, Germany, on July 1st, 2024, further solidifying its commitment to enhancing European network and connecting Bahrain to key destinations worldwide.

The inaugural flight from Bahrain to Munich Airport was welcomed with a ceremonial water salute upon its arrival at Munich International Airport (MUC) and a host of celebratory activities at both Bahrain International Airport (BIA) and Munich International Airport (MUC).

These new flights operated by the state-of-the-art Airbus 321neo aircraft will offer convenient travel options between Bahrain International Airport and Munich International Airport (MUC) on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, ensuring convenient connectivity for travellers. The four weekly flights will depart from Bahrain at 1:30 AM (local time), while the return route from Munich Airport will take off at 11:25AM (local time).

Commenting on the new destination, a Gulf Air spokesperson said, “The launch of Munich service is a key step in Gulf Air’s global network expansion strategy, connecting the Kingdom of Bahrain to a thriving hub of business and leisure in the heart of Europe. This new route embodies our commitment to bridging Bahrain with key global markets, further fostering tourism and trade in alignment with the Kingdom’s economic vision.”

Marking Gulf Air’s second destination in the German market, the addition of the Munich route to its existing daily flights to Frankfurt underscores the airline's strategic expansion within Europe, while solidifying its commitment to offering passengers an exceptional travel experience and a growing network of destinations.

Gulf Air passengers can stay updated on flight timings by downloading the Gulf Air mobile application or by visiting Gulf Air’s website gulfair.com.

