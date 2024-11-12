Growthpoint Properties, the leading real estate investment trust, has been honoured with four prestigious awards for environmentally innovative initiatives at its buildings by the 2024 Green Building Council of South Africa (GBCSA) Leadership Awards. These accolades recognise Growthpoint’s unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability, pioneering work in green building practices and collaboration with leading lights who, together, are driving a greener, more sustainable South Africa.

The 2024 GBCSA Leadership Awards are presented to those who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the goal of a climate positive future and acknowledge excellence in green building initiatives, which includes energy efficiency, water conservation, indoor environmental quality, transport, materials, land-use ecology, management, and innovation.

"We are incredibly proud of these prestigious GBCSA awards," says Engelbert Binedell, Growthpoint’s Chief Operations Officer. "These honours reflect the valuable contributions of our tenants, accredited green building professionals, business partners and the team at Growthpoint. They underscore our dedication to creating sustainable, environmentally responsible properties that benefit our stakeholders, and especially our tenants and the communities we serve."

The four awards for certified green building excellence at Growthpoint properties include:

Best Quality Submission – Existing Building Performance: Recognising excellent performance in Green Star existing building ratings

Joint winner: Woodmead Estate, which holds a 4-Star Green Building Performance certification

GBCSA Accredited Professional: Mary-Anne Fechter, Zutari

Highest Rated Building (Existing Building Performance): Honouring the highest-rated building in Green Star existing building ratings

Winner: Serra Services, Meadowbrook Estate, boasting a 6-Star Green Star Building Performance certification

GBCSA Accredited Professional: Danikay Taylor, Imbue Sustainability

Best Quality Submission - Asset Rating Design: Recognising excellent quality in Green Star design tools

Winner: The Anglo American fit-out at 144 Oxford, certified 6-Star Green Star Interiors

Accredited Professional: Yovka Raytcheva-Schaap, Zutari

Highest-Rated Building – Asset Rating Design: Honouring the highest-rated building in Green Star design tools

Winner: The Anglo American fit-out at 144 Oxford, 6-Star Green Star Interiors

Accredited Professional: Yovka Raytcheva-Schaap, Zutari

"These awards demonstrate our ongoing commitment to developing, owning and managing properties that minimise environmental impact while providing healthy, productive workspaces and working with others to help address global and local climate challenges," adds Binedell. "We are dedicated to continuing our leadership in green building practices and contributing to a more sustainable future."

Growthpoint’s goal is to be carbon neutral by 2050. Moving closer to its ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) targets, its progress includes 123 current green building certifications for its properties, as well as securing access to a rapidly growing reliable mix of renewable energy sources – electricity from water, on-site and remote solar, and wind - for tenants to access through its e-co2 benefit scheme, being the first of its kind in South Africa. Thanks to a PPA with Etana Energy, Growthpoint will begin wheeling 195 GWh/y of renewable energy to select buildings starting from July 2025.

