DUBAI, UAE - Grovy Developers, a luxury real estate brand based in Dubai, will unveil its latest project and showcase investment opportunities during IREIS 2025. The International Real Estate and Investment Show takes place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from September 12-14, 2025. Abhishek Jalan, CEO of Grovy Developers, will also share insights on the financial aspects of real estate as an investment in the UAE's expanding property sector.

The timing aligns with UAE real estate transaction values exceeding Dh239 billion in Q1 2025. With 200,000 Golden Visas issued in 2024 and a potential investment of Dh400 billion, the current data demonstrates increased international investor appetite for UAE properties.

Some of the key value drivers today for investors are smart home and smart building technologies. Grovy’s flagship project, Coral Isle by Grovy, will incorporate these technologies. The smart technology connects appliances and home systems within the units via WiFi. The built-in tech solutions for the building include predictive maintenance that lowers operational costs, automated climate control, and scalable infrastructure that can be adapted to future market demands without major expenses for retrofitting.

Properties that integrate advanced technologies from the planning stage are one step ahead for investors to capitalize on the UAE's continued economic growth, says Abhishek Jalan. "Today, our customers expect convenience, energy efficiency, and integrated technology features that are going to enhance their daily lifestyle. Projects with smart technologies command premium pricing and attract quality tenants, translating to stronger rental yields and improved asset performance," Jalan explained.

Visitors to Booth C42, Center Hall 5, will be able to view Grovy’s project reveal which showcases investment opportunities in Dubai Islands. The booth will feature detailed investment analysis, project specifications, and financing options.



Abhishek Jalan said: "We're looking forward to sharing our insights on investment opportunities and Grovy’s latest project – and to connecting with investors, partners, and peers at IREIS 2025.”

About Grovy

Grovy Developers launched in 1985 in India with residential and commercial developments in Delhi and the National Capital Region. The company has delivered more than 100 projects. In 2015, Grovy expanded its operations to the UAE to develop residential real estate in the premium and luxury segments. The company applies its expertise in space planning to develop projects with smart home technology and premium amenities. Grovy has completed Alcove, Aria, and Aura in Dubai’s Jumeirah Village Circle. The developer also operates in Dubai Islands and Dubailand.