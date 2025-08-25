Dubai, UAE - Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, announced today that it has contributed to INTERPOL’s “Operation Serengeti 2.0” between June and August 2025. The multinational operation resulted in the arrest of 1,209 cybercriminals across Africa targeting nearly 88,000 victims globally, and the recovery of US$97.4-million. During the operation, investigators from 18 African countries and the United Kingdom also dismantled 11,432 malicious infrastructure and networks used to facilitate ransomware attacks, online scams, and business email compromise (BEC). These prominent threats were also highlighted by Group-IB in the recent INTERPOL Africa Cyberthreat Assessment Report.

An overview of “Operation Serengeti 2.0”. Image credit: INTERPOL

As an INTERPOL Gateway Partner, Group-IB contributed circumstantial intelligence on a cryptocurrency investment scam, and details of the malicious infrastructure linked to the scheme. Group-IB also provided INTERPOL and its investigators with findings relating to the infrastructure linked to business email compromise (BEC) campaigns, as well as broader intelligence on malicious infrastructure hosted across the African region.

In the lead-up to “Operation Serengeti 2.0”, Group-IB also conducted a series of practical workshops on open-source intelligence tools and techniques, as well as knowledge sharing on dark web investigations. These workshops helped to enhance the skills and expertise of investigators, directly contributing to the effectiveness of the investigations and overall operational success.

Operational highlights: From crypto mining to inheritance scams

Authorities in Angola dismantled 25 cryptocurrency mining centres, where 60 Chinese nationals were illegally validating blockchain transactions to generate cryptocurrency. The crackdown identified 45 illicit power stations which were confiscated, along with cryptocurrency-mining and IT equipment worth more than US$37-million. The Angola government has since been earmarked the seized assets to support power distribution in vulnerable areas.

Zambian authorities dismantled a large-scale online investment fraud scheme, identifying 65,000 victims who lost an estimated US$300-million. The scammers lured victims into investing in cryptocurrency through extensive advertising campaigns promising high-yield returns. Victims were then instructed to download multiple apps to participate. Authorities arrested 15 individuals and seized key evidence including domains, mobile numbers and bank accounts. Investigations are ongoing with efforts focused on tracking down overseas collaborators.

Also in Zambia, authorities identified a scam centre and, in joint operations with the Immigration Department in Lusaka, disrupted a suspected human trafficking network. They confiscated 372 forged passports from seven countries.

Despite being one of the oldest-running internet frauds, inheritance scams continue to generate significant funds for criminal organizations. Officers in Côte d'Ivoire dismantled a transnational inheritance scam originating in Germany, arresting the primary suspect and seizing assets including electronics, jewellery, cash, vehicles and documents. With victims tricked into paying fees to claim fake inheritances, the scam caused an estimated USD 1.6 million in losses.

"Each INTERPOL-coordinated operation builds on the last, deepening cooperation, increasing information sharing and developing investigative skills across member countries. With more contributions and shared expertise, the results keep growing in scale and impact. This global network is stronger than ever, delivering real outcomes and safeguarding victims," said Valdecy Urquiza, Secretary General of INTERPOL.

“Cybercrime recognizes no borders, and its impact is truly global. The success of Operation Serengeti 2.0 demonstrates what can be achieved when nations stand together against this threat. By dismantling criminal infrastructures and bringing offenders to justice, we are not only protecting victims across Africa but also strengthening the resilience of the entire digital ecosystem,” said Dmitry Volkov, CEO of Group-IB. “We are grateful to INTERPOL and all participating investigators for their tireless efforts and dedication for this operation. With the right threat intelligence, advanced tools, and knowledge sharing, Group-IB helps — and will continue to help — safeguard communities and businesses worldwide.”

INTERPOL’s “Operation Serengeti 2.0” is a follow-up of “Operation Serengeti”, an INTERPOL and AFRIPOL-led operation conducted from 2 September to 31 October 2024 across 19 African countries. Group-IB provided investigators with information that led to the arrest of 1,006 suspects, and the dismantling of more than 134,000 malicious infrastructures and networks used by cybercriminals for investment-related scams, multiple scam schemes including those impersonating government officials, phishing, pig butchering and online casinos. The operation also identified over 35,000 victims linked to nearly US$193-million in global financial losses.

