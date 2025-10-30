Dubai, UAE: Amid an unprecedented demand for housing and public infrastructure in the region, Group AMANA, the regional leader in design and build, has reinforced the value of modern methods of construction (MMC) to support economic transformation, at its inaugural UNBX event held on 16 October, in Dubai. UNBX unveiled the latest construction technologies that combine design intelligence, manufacturing precision, and digital integration to create buildings as configurable systems, and not one-off designs.

These technologies will be critical to support the region’s rapid population growth and construction boom. Projections for the UAE alone estimate that the construction market will reach $52.72 billion by 2030, driven by government investment and technological innovation. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s construction output value is expected to reach $191 billion in 2029, driven by residential developments, giga-projects, and increased demand for office spaces.

Speaking about how MMC can address some of the industry's most pressing challenges, Richard Abboud, CEO of Group AMANA, said: “Infrastructure development is the cornerstone of economic growth, and UNBX is a catalyst for this progress as it reimagines construction through technology and collaboration. Our goal is to bring all stakeholders together to establish a foundation that encourages the industry to build better. The energy and commitment demonstrated at UNBX is proof that the industry is ready to make a definitive shift toward MMC to support bold regional visions.”

Over 130 senior representatives and thought leaders from across the construction business, including developers, architects, contractors, consultants, and regulators, convened at UNBX for a focused discussion on building greener, faster, and smarter. Luminaries from across the ecosystem, including Autodesk, ALEC, Aldar, Dubai Municipality, Modon, Dubai Holding, RAKEZ, DAMAC, SOBHA, and the American University of Sharjah (AUS) shared their perspectives on the growing regional momentum towards offsite manufacturing, digital delivery, and MMC.

The dialogue centred around the industry’s biggest concerns, including accelerating regulatory support for modern methods of construction, adapting building codes for modular design, aligning design to the latest design principles, integrating digital tools, and embedding lifecycle carbon assessment into project planning. UNBX also emphasized the need for greater collaboration between developers, regulators, and manufacturers to establish clear design and approval frameworks that enable scale and consistency.

Greg Karpinski, COO and Partner at KEO, who attended UNBX, said: “UNBX underscores the industry’s shared ambition to scale modular adoption as a strategic lever for productivity, quality, and sustainability. We are delighted that Group AMANA has taken the lead in encouraging partnerships, pilot projects, and knowledge sharing aimed at scaling modular solutions that enhance speed, sustainability, and certainty across the built environment and we look forward to improved collaboration and shared innovation that takes the construction industry to the next level.”

The success of UNBX marks the beginning of a broader Industrialised Construction movement in the region. Group AMANA will continue to lead this dialogue through partnerships, pilot projects, and knowledge sharing aimed at scaling modular solutions that enhance speed, sustainability, and certainty across the built environment.

About Group AMANA:

Group AMANA is a leading regional design-build company specialising in industrial construction for over three decades. With a track record of delivering over 1,500 industrial projects and serving more than 130 repeat clients, AMANA has established itself as a trusted name in providing turn-key solutions for fast-track projects. Guided by its "We Build With You" philosophy, the company is dedicated to championing intelligent solutions that ensure projects are value-engineered throughout their lifecycle.

Group AMANA operates through three key verticals: Construct, Manufacture, and Enhance. The Construct vertical encompasses AMANA Contracting and AMANA Aviation Fueling, offering intelligent solutions to industrial, commercial, and institutional markets. The Manufacture vertical, through its subsidiaries DuBox and DuPod, is revolutionising the industry with next generation offsite modular building solutions. The Enhance vertical, comprising of AMANA Solar, AMANA Energy-Saving, and AMANA's sustainability consultancy arm Mustadam, is driving the region's sustainability agenda through cleaner energy saving solutions and services.

With a dedicated team of over 6,000 employees in the GCC, Group AMANA continues to build on its formidable legacy, guided by its core values that deliver certainty, intelligence, and quality.

