The revitalised brand identity reflects unity, harmony and speaks to Group AMANA’s promise of delivering certainty. The new tagline, ‘We Build with You’ epitomises strengths in collaboration, intelligence, and certainty.

Dubai, UAE: Regional leader in design-build construction, Group AMANA has announced a new brand identity that showcases its capabilities. Now organised into three verticals: Construct, Manufacture and Enhance, the transformation reflects the Group’s offerings for an evolving business landscape and the drive to build cleaner, greener, and smarter.

AMANA’s revitalised brand identity is focused around a circle, reflecting strength and harmony, and speaks to its promise of delivering certainty. The new tagline, ‘We Build with You’ epitomises its strengths in collaboration and intelligence.

Riad Bsaibes, President and CEO of Amana Investments, said: “Group AMANA has built a formidable reputation over three decades of operations in the region, with our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and digitalisation. While our name remains the same, our evolution reflects our re-aligned business strategies for the future and our collaborative approach in realising successful projects. AMANA is poised to seize the opportunities of the future, and to partner the GCC region in its economic growth.”

AMANA Construct includes AMANA Contracting and AMANA Aviation Fueling and builds on a 30-year legacy of industrial construction. Since being founded in 1993, AMANA has constructed more than 1,500 buildings in the region, for clientele including AD Ports Company, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Almarai, Amazon, Coca Cola, DHL, Emirates Airlines, Jebel Ali Free Zone, KIZAD, Landmark Group, Majid Al Futtaim Properties, Mars, Nestle, Noon and Unilever.

AMANA Manufacture leverages the transformational potential of manufacturing construction through AMANA companies, DuBox and DuPod. Together they have delivered over 130,000 sqm of built-up area (BUA) in modular construction for clients including Adnoc, Emaar, The Red Sea Development Company, Qiddiya Investment Company, and Wasl Properties among others.

Over the past two years, DuBox, an AMANA company, has bagged several contracts for high-profile clients in KSA, such as the Qiddiya Investment Company and The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), shifting 85% of construction from sites to the factory.

DuBox is a specialist in next generation offsite volumetric modular construction, which offers a safer building environment, potentially reducing material waste by up to 30 percent and improving work safety by up to 70 percent. These numbers are proven, not projected. The final products are easily relocatable, further enabling the client to shift and relocate in sync with market demands. DuBox is supporting the Kingdom’s national agendas of sustainability, nurturing Saudi talent and supporting economic diversification.

AMANA Enhance supports the region’s sustainability agenda and is helping businesses achieve their green ambitions with its brands AMANA Solar and AMANA Energy-Saving. The UAE has set a 2050 target to achieve net zero emissions, followed by Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in 2060. These sustainability ambitions are well aligned with national initiatives across the GCC that are driving the renewables agenda, such as the UAE Green Agenda 2015-2030 and Vision 2021 and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

AMANA has helped clients produce more than 80,000,000 kWh of clean solar energy, enough to power 3,239 homes for one year, saving AED 18.25 million on energy costs and preserving 200,000 trees since 2018. With almost 500,000 sq m of industrial buildings and associated rooftops constructed yearly, AMANA is a pioneer in building rooftop solar power plants. AMANA was one of the first contractors approved by DEWA (Dubai Electricity and Water Authority) to provide installation and maintenance services for solar energy systems in early 2015. This classification coupled with AMANA personnel certified by DEWA as “solar PV expert” makes AMANA the go-to contractor of choice for designing, installing, and maintaining roof-mounted solar power plants.

With over 8,000 employees in 11 cities across seven countries, AMANA continues to evolve, from a traditional construction company into a modern, diversified change engine that can unlock innovation and collective success.

About Group AMANA:

Group AMANA are the regional leader in the design-build of industrial and commercial facilities, with over 1,500 buildings constructed across the region in three decades of operations. Committed to building faster, safer, and greener, AMANA’s three verticals: Construct, Manufacture and Enhance, all operate on the core values of delivering certainty and quality, with agility and integrity.

The Construct vertical includes AMANA Contracting and AMANA Aviation Fueling, building on the Group’s rich legacy of industrial construction. The Manufacture vertical is changing construction in the region with intelligent solutions and innovative technology, through its subsidiaries DuBox and DuPod. The Enhance vertical includes AMANA Solar and AMANA Energy-Saving, which are driving the region’s sustainability agenda. With more than 8,000 employees in 11 cities across seven countries, Group AMANA continues to build on its formidable legacy, shaping the future of construction.