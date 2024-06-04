Dubai – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday 4th June to mark the beginning of construction for Turkish hospitality company Rixos’ first ever standalone residential project. Developed by East and West Properties and presented by Driven Properties and Refine Development Management, Rixos Financial Center Road Dubai Residences sets a new standard for luxury living in the UAE.

Rixos Financial Center Road Dubai Residences launched to huge success in January 2024, seeing over AED 1 billion sales in just one day. Located in Downtown Dubai, the tower will soar to an impressive 345 meters, with 84 stories comprising 225 exceptional residences ranging from 1 to 4-bedroom units and lavish 4- and 5-bedroom duplex penthouses unique to the market.

The development will feature a host of exceptional, world-class amenities, and an unprecedented and holistic lifestyle experience. Facilities include a Turkish Hammam, steam room, and treatment rooms in the signature Rixos Wellness Centre, multiple swimming pools, a ground floor café, private screening room, golf simulator, games room, jogging track, yoga deck, indoor and outdoor fitness facility, as well as the renowned Rixy Kids Club.

Rixos Financial Center Road Dubai Residences is scheduled to be completed by Q4 2027.

