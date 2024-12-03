Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – GRAVITA, the largest and most prestigious co-working space in Jeddah. Established in 2021 by Hadya, GRAVITA has reached full occupancy, solidifying its place as the city’s leading hub for business excellence. GRAVITA has introduced an innovative co-working environment like never seen before in the region, offering luxurious and premium services tailored to diverse businesses.

GRAVITA is distinguished by its vibrant community, bringing together a dynamic network of professionals from various industries. The workspace has state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge amenities to support productivity and innovation. GRAVITA empowers entrepreneurs, startups, and established companies to thrive in a competitive market by fostering a collaborative and supportive ecosystem.

Occupying an entire floor at Jameel Square, GRAVITA has hosted companies from over 40 different industries, creating a rich, collaborative environment. Tenants range from international FMCG and hospitality companies to tourism, healthcare, logistics, marketing, law, and interior design businesses. This diversity of industries has fostered a unique ecosystem where innovation and collaboration are part of the daily experience.

"GRAVITA was designed to offer more than just office space," said a spokesperson for Hadya Group. "It’s a place where businesses of all sizes can grow, connect, and thrive. We’re incredibly proud to see how our community has evolved and grown over the past three years."

GRAVITA's immense popularity is evident in its full occupancy and the growing waiting list of companies eager to secure a place in this prestigious space. Those who joined early have been able to expand their offices as their businesses grow , further benefiting from the flexibility that GRAVITA offers. The dynamic business community and premium services have made it the most attractive co-working space in Jeddah.

As GRAVITA continues to thrive, it remains committed to providing a professional environment that supports the needs of its diverse community. GRAVITA’s reputation as the go-to co-working space in Jeddah is stronger than ever. Get to know the community at GRAVITA by visiting the website https://www.gravita.com.sa/.

About Gravita:

Operated by Hadya Group, GRAVITA is Jeddah’s largest and most luxurious co-working space, accommodating over 40 industries. Tailored for entrepreneurs, SMEs, and larger enterprises. Offering fully furnished private offices, collaborative workspaces, and premium meeting rooms, GRAVITA combines modern amenities with a dynamic, inspiring environment designed to foster creativity, productivity, and collaboration. GRAVITA places businesses at the center of Jeddah's thriving commercial hub, making it the ideal setting for innovation and growth.

About Hadya Group

Hadya Group has established itself as a dynamic force in the real estate sector. Focusing on sustainability, community engagement, and architectural integrity, Hadya Group is committed to creating spaces that resonate with modern lifestyles and business needs. The group's philosophy centers around innovation, customer satisfaction, and responsible development, making it a trusted name in the industry.