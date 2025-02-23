Doha, Qatar – Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and The Gulf Organization for Research and Development (GORD) have solidified their commitment to sustainability by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims to accelerate the adoption of green building practices within Qatar's free zones, aligning with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and contributing to the nation's climate goals.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GORD, and Dr. Ali Al-Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer for Zones Development at QFZ,in a ceremony held at the Business Innovation Park in Ras Bufontas Free Zone and attended by key representatives from both organizations.

Under the MoU, GORD and QFZ will collaborate on several key initiatives. They will work together to create comprehensive sustainability strategies and frameworks tailored to the specific needs of the free zones. QFZ will encourage businesses operating within free zones to implement the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) for their facilities.

Developed by GORD, GSAS is the MENA region's first and fastest-growing performance-based green building rating system. It provides a comprehensive framework for assessing and certifying the environmental performance of buildings, promoting sustainable design, construction and operation. To encourage the adoption of GSAS, QFZ will consider incentivizing buildings that achieve higher GSAS ratings. GORD will support this effort by offering complimentary services in the initial stages of the certification process.

Speaking about the MoU, Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GORD, said, "Free zones are vital engines of economic growth, playing a crucial role in attracting investment and driving innovation. However, true and lasting prosperity can only be achieved by embedding sustainability at the heart of these economic hubs. Our MoU with QFZ represents a shared commitment to not only supporting businesses in contributing to Qatar's economic growth, but also empowering them to achieve that growth in a truly sustainable manner. By partnering with QFZ on this initiative, we're confident that businesses within the free zones will have the resources and support they need to adopt sustainability best practices, minimize their carbon footprint, and contribute to a climate-resilient future for Qatar.”

Dr. Ali Al-Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer for Zones Development at QFZ, said, “This MoU with GORD is a significant step towards realizing our vision of becoming one of the world’s most sustainable free zones. Offering modern green infrastructure is only part of the equation. We are committed to incorporating sustainability in every aspect of our operations. By partnering with GORD and leveraging their expertise in sustainability, we are providing our businesses with the tools and support they need to achieve their own environmental goals, all while creating a truly sustainable ecosystem within our free zones.”

As per the MoU, GORD and QFZ will also organize workshops, training sessions, and seminars to enhance the knowledge and skills of both parties and stakeholders in green building practices and GSAS implementation. Finally, the two entities will collaborate on research projects focused on sustainability, innovation, and environmental research, contributing to the advancement of green building technologies and solutions.

The MoU builds upon the existing collaboration between GORD and QFZ, which has seen the implementation of GSAS in various QFZ projects including the iconic Business Innovation Park building and the infrastructure project at Ras Bufontas Free Zone. The collaboration between GORD and QFZ holds significant potential for driving sustainability across diverse organizations representing various sectors operating within the free zones. By encouraging the adoption of GSAS among other green initiatives, the MoU will enable businesses to meet their climate goals while also supporting QFZA's commitment to environmental responsibility in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

-Ends-

ABOUT GORD

The Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD) is a non-profit organization spearheading MENA region’s sustainability milieu. Headquartered in Qatar Science and Technology Park, GORD drives the transformation of societies, industries, and the built environment by influencing corporate ethos, fostering innovation, and developing capacity to enable low-carbon sustainable growth for present and future generations. The organization’s key operations include R&D, standards setting, green buildings certification, accreditation services, voluntary carbon markets, performance testing, knowledge dissemination and advisory services on sustainability and climate change for governments, non-government, public and private sector organizations.

About Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ):

Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) was established in 2018 and launched soft operations in 2020 to oversee and regulate world-class free zones in Qatar and secure fixed investments within the zones. QFZ offers outstanding opportunities and benefits for businesses seeking to establish operations and expand regionally and globally, providing quality infrastructure, a skilled workforce, 100% foreign ownership, access to investment funds, tax exemptions and partnership opportunities with Qatari entities. For more information on QFZ, visit https://qfz.gov.qa/.

