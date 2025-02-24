Dhofar, Oman: Under the patronage of Professor Amer bin Ali Al-Rawas, President of Dhofar University in the Sultanate of Oman, the event titled "REWAA Dhofar: Sustainable Development in Oman" commenced today. The event was attended by Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD), Engineer Majid Al-Kharoosi, Managing Director of Oman Tower Company, along with several officials from both public and private organizations as well as members of the academic and administrative staff of the university, and students.

REWAA Dhofar kickstarted with a presentation on Dhofar University and GORD, showcasing the importance of their strategic collaboration in supporting sustainable development in the Sultanate of Oman. Following this, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Dhofar University and GORD was signed by Professor Amer bin Ali Al-Rawas, President of Dhofar University, and Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GORD, who later exchanged commemorative gifts.

The MoU establishes a collaboration between the two entities, focusing on advancing green building knowledge and best practices within the Sultanate of Oman. Additionally, it sets the stage for integrating GORD’s Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) into the university’s engineering curriculum, fostering education and capacity building on green building practices among students and professionals in Oman.

In his statement, Professor Amer bin Ali Al-Rawas, President of Dhofar University, said, "Academia has a profound responsibility to prepare the next generation of talent for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. To achieve this, it's critical that we, as educators, stay at the forefront of the latest and best standards, particularly in areas critical to our future, such as sustainable development and climate resilience. Partnering with GORD and integrating their world-renowned GSAS standards into our curriculum allows us to fulfill this responsibility. By equipping our faculty and students with the knowledge of GSAS, we are not simply educating them; we are empowering them to become leaders who can effectively contribute to building a climate-resilient future for Oman and the region.”

Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GORD, said, "Integrating green building practices, specifically through established frameworks like GSAS, into engineering curricula is imperative for developing a technically proficient workforce capable of addressing the complex sustainability challenges of our time. Our MOU with Dhofar University represents a strategic investment in building that capacity. This collaboration extends beyond academia, creating pathways for professionals to upskill and contribute to Oman's green building sector through the adoption of the GSAS framework. We commend Dhofar University for their foresight in aligning with Oman Vision 2040, and are confident that this collaboration will foster a new generation of engineering leaders who prioritize and understand the technical intricacies needed for sustainable development."

Dr. Issam Bahdoor, Dean of the College of Engineering at Dhofar University, said that organizing this workshop is part of the College’s commitment to building national capacity in environmental sustainability – a key priority of Oman Vision 2040, which seeks to balance environmental, economic, and social needs through sustainable development.

As part of the MOU, GORD will provide training and professional certification programs for Dhofar University faculty members, enabling them to become licensed GSAS trainers. This will equip them with the expertise to deliver GSAS training and education to students and professionals in Oman, effectively expanding the reach of GSAS knowledge, and preparing the students for careers mindful of sustainable development and green building practices.

Notably, the first outcome of the MoU was the inaugural GSAS workshop in Oman, which began today. The workshop is the first in a series of trainings aimed at building capacity and enhancing the sustainability knowledge of engineering students and professionals in Oman. The workshop, which attracted 80 participants from various sectors, will run for three days, providing essential knowledge required to assess the sustainability performance of new construction and infrastructure projects. It also offers participants the opportunity to learn about GSAS standards and become part of a growing network of green building experts in the region.

GSAS, developed by GORD, is a performance-based green building rating system and the first of its kind in the MENA region. With 2500+ certified projects, GSAS has become the fastest growing green building rating system in the GCC region. GSAS’ integrated lifecycle approach addresses environmental impacts of building and infrastructure projects during design, construction, and operation, leading to reduced resource consumption, minimized pollution, and improved occupant well-being.

With the latest MOU, Dhofar University has become part of an expanding network of leading organizations and educational institutions in the region, including those in Qatar and Kuwait, that are imparting knowledge on GSAS to equip engineering students and professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to understand and implement green building best practices.

ABOUT GORD

The Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD) is an RDI entity recognized among leading organizations in the global sustainability milieu. Headquartered in Qatar Science and Technology Park, GORD drives the transformation of societies, industries, and the built environment by influencing corporate ethos, fostering innovation, and developing capacity to enable low-carbon sustainable growth for present and future generations. The organization’s key operations include R&D, standards setting, green buildings certification, accreditation services, voluntary carbon markets, performance testing, knowledge dissemination, 3D prototyping and advisory services on sustainability and climate change for governments, non-government, public and private sector organizations in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

For more information, visit: https://gord.qa

ABOUT DHOFAR UNIVERSITY

Dhofar University (DU) is one of the leading Universities in the Sultanate of Oman. It is a not-for-profit private institution of higher education established by the Ministerial Decree No. 5/2004, issued in January 2004. The University formally commenced its operations in September 2004. Dhofar University is progressing steadily towards growth and development, with campus life filled with various social and cultural activities that reflect the rich heritage of the Sultanate of Oman in general, and the Dhofar Governorate in particular. Dhofar University is the only university in the Dhofar Governorate that offers diploma, bachelor's, and graduate programs.

For more information, visit: https://www.du.edu.om