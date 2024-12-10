Dubai, UAE - Google today released the top trending searches of 2024 for the Middle East and North Africa. The annual lists reveal the most trending search queries that experienced a higher volume of search over a sustained period in 2024 compared to 2023. The lists included the top searched news, personalities, movies, TV series, tournaments, and sports moments.

The UAE showed significant interest in cricket matches, with the Men's T20 World Cup topping the list of most-searched sports events. People in the UAE also used Google Search to follow news of war in Palestine, as well as global health and tech incidents including the CrowdStrike outage, and the Monkeypox disease. The personalities list included diverse figures like Donald Trump, Kate Middleton, and Kamala Harris, reflecting a broad interest in international affairs.

The Saudi Kingdom maintained its strong interest in football throughout the year, with numerous events and tournaments taking place. The match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr topped the list of Saudi football matches, while the AFC Asian Cup was the most searched tournament. Saudis showed interest in different personalities, learning about the late Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen and Football player Fahad Al-Muwallad, along with Donald Trump, who ranked third. Interestingly, Saudis used Google Search to learn more about their country, asking questions like "What is the total tourism spending in Asir?".

All the UAE top trending searches list below:

News

Personalities

Movies

Sport Tournaments

Sports

US Elections

Donald Trump

Manjummel Boys

India vs England

T20 World Cup

India Elections

Coldplay

Inside Out 2

Pakistan vs England

Indian Premier League

Rafah attack

Shashank Singh

Aadujeevitham

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Euro 2024

Iran and Israel

Sarfaraz Khan

Bramayugam

India vs Zimbabwe

Copa America

Solar Eclipse

Kate Middleton

12th Fail

Sri Lanka vs India

Olympics

Lulu IPO

Kamala Harris

Kalki

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

AFC Asian Cup

CrowdStrike outage

Abhishek Sharma

Stree 2

India vs Bangladesh

Paralympic Games

Palestine and Israel war

Lamine Yamal

Aavesham

India vs South Africa

Women’s T20 World Cup

Monkeypox disease

Hardik Pandya

Deadpool

India vs Pakistan

Africa Cup of Nations

Rainfall in UAE

Arshad Nadeem

It Ends with Us

India vs Afghanistan

Wimbledon

The full lists of top searches of 2024 can be found on the Google Trends website:

  • United Arab Emirates: https://trends.withgoogle.com/year-in-search/2024/ae/
  • Saudi Arabia: https://trends.withgoogle.com/year-in-search/2024/sa/ 
  • Egypt: https://trends.withgoogle.com/year-in-search/2024/eg/
  • Jordan: https://trends.withgoogle.com/year-in-search/2024/jo/
  • Kuwait: https://trends.withgoogle.com/year-in-search/2024/kw/
  • Qatar: https://trends.withgoogle.com/year-in-search/2024/qa/
  • Iraq: https://trends.withgoogle.com/year-in-search/2024/iq/
  • Morocco: https://trends.withgoogle.com/year-in-search/2024/ma/