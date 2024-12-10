Dubai, UAE - Google today released the top trending searches of 2024 for the Middle East and North Africa. The annual lists reveal the most trending search queries that experienced a higher volume of search over a sustained period in 2024 compared to 2023. The lists included the top searched news, personalities, movies, TV series, tournaments, and sports moments.

The UAE showed significant interest in cricket matches, with the Men's T20 World Cup topping the list of most-searched sports events. People in the UAE also used Google Search to follow news of war in Palestine, as well as global health and tech incidents including the CrowdStrike outage, and the Monkeypox disease. The personalities list included diverse figures like Donald Trump, Kate Middleton, and Kamala Harris, reflecting a broad interest in international affairs.

The Saudi Kingdom maintained its strong interest in football throughout the year, with numerous events and tournaments taking place. The match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr topped the list of Saudi football matches, while the AFC Asian Cup was the most searched tournament. Saudis showed interest in different personalities, learning about the late Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen and Football player Fahad Al-Muwallad, along with Donald Trump, who ranked third. Interestingly, Saudis used Google Search to learn more about their country, asking questions like "What is the total tourism spending in Asir?".

All the UAE top trending searches list below:

News Personalities Movies Sport Tournaments Sports US Elections Donald Trump Manjummel Boys India vs England T20 World Cup India Elections Coldplay Inside Out 2 Pakistan vs England Indian Premier League Rafah attack Shashank Singh Aadujeevitham Pakistan vs Bangladesh Euro 2024 Iran and Israel Sarfaraz Khan Bramayugam India vs Zimbabwe Copa America Solar Eclipse Kate Middleton 12th Fail Sri Lanka vs India Olympics Lulu IPO Kamala Harris Kalki Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup CrowdStrike outage Abhishek Sharma Stree 2 India vs Bangladesh Paralympic Games Palestine and Israel war Lamine Yamal Aavesham India vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup Monkeypox disease Hardik Pandya Deadpool India vs Pakistan Africa Cup of Nations Rainfall in UAE Arshad Nadeem It Ends with Us India vs Afghanistan Wimbledon

