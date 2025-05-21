Riyadh, KSA - Google unveiled a suite of new AI-powered models, products, and features for Gemini and Search at its annual developer event, Google I/O. The updates and new features will offer enhanced AI assistance to users worldwide that is more intelligent, agentic, and personalized.

Several announcements are particularly relevant to users in the Middle East and North Africa including:

Models & Products

Gemini 2.5 Flash: Earlier in March, Gemini 2.5 Pro was launched, which now sweeps the LMArena leaderboard in all categories. At I/O, Gemini 2.5 Flash was announced, Google’s most efficient model designed for speed and low-cost. The new model is available for preview in Google AI Studio for developers, and in the Gemini app for everyone starting June.

Jules (jules.google.com): An asynchronous AI coding agent that can fix bugs and create pull requests in parallel, so coders can focus on creative and impactful work. This will be available for developers in different countries, including those in MENA.

Search Updates

AI Overviews: Google is bringing AI Overviews to the Search experience across the Middle East and North Africa. The feature, powered by Gemini’s model, offers quick summaries and links to help people understand topics fast. The feature is now available in additional languages including Arabic.

[Unavailable in MENA] AI Mode: AI Mode, Google's most powerful AI-powered search experience, with more advanced reasoning and multimodality, is coming to users over the age of 18 in the US. It's also evolving into a full-on shopping agent, where users can see how an outfit looks on them virtually, by uploading just a single image of themselves.

Gemini Updates