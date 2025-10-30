Dubai, United Arab Emirates - GoldTree Reserve Ltd, a UK-based investment company specialising in structured gold-trade finance, has announced the establishment of its UAE-licensed trading subsidiary, GTR Global Precious Metals FZCO, in Dubai.

The new entity expands the group’s operational capabilities and supports its strategy to facilitate responsible and transparent gold-trade flows between Africa and the UAE.

The creation of GTR Global marks a further stage in GoldTree Reserve’s growth, evolving from collaborative partnership models toward direct, fully licensed operations. The company’s approach combines secured investment frameworks with an emphasis on compliance, supply-chain transparency, and measurable social responsibility across every stage of trade activity.

“The establishment of GTR Global FZCO represents an important milestone in our development,”said Jacob Moore, Chief Executive Officer of GoldTree Reserve Ltd and GTR Global Precious Metals FZCO. “Our focus is to strengthen trade corridors that meet international standards of transparency while ensuring that progress within the sector contributes to local communities in tangible, long-term ways.”

GoldTree Reserve and GTR Global have implemented the Humanitarian Improvement Programme (HIP), a reinvestment initiative designed to enhance working and living conditions in artisanal mining areas.

Funds allocated from trade proceeds are directed toward:

Upgrading local mining infrastructure and safety practices

Supporting community education, housing, and welfare projects

Promoting ethical sourcing and traceable, responsible supply chains

GoldTree Reserve and GTR Global operate under a structured governance framework centred on accountability, transparency, and ethical conduct.

Spencer West LLP – Provides legal oversight and independent verification of trade documentation.

Independent Financial and Compliance Auditors – Review operational processes and ensure adherence to international best practice.

Accredited Precious-Metals Partners – Engaged exclusively through verified and regulated supply channels.

Each transaction is reviewed under internal due-diligence procedures designed to maintain full transparency, responsible sourcing, and conformity with applicable regulatory standards across all jurisdictions in which the group operates.

Under the leadership of Jacob Moore, GoldTree Reserve has earned recognition for its disciplined, hands-on approach to structured trading. Moore is known for his strong work ethic, meticulous attention to detail, and personal involvement in operational oversight.

His leadership reflects a long-term vision to align commercial performance with responsible governance and to establish enduring trust among investors, partners, and sourcing communities.

The launch of GTR Global Precious Metals FZCO positions the group to expand its structured-trade network across Africa and the UAE.

Future objectives include strengthening supplier relationships, enhancing ESG transparency, and broadening collaboration with cooperatives focused on sustainable mining and responsible sourcing.

About GoldTree Reserve

GoldTree Reserve Ltd is a UK-based investment company focused on gold-trade finance and structured commodity transactions.

Through regulated investor programmes and verified partnerships, GoldTree Reserve provides financing models that enable secure, transparent, and compliant physical-gold operations.

About GTR Global Precious Metals FZCO

GTR Global Precious Metals FZCO is the UAE-licensed trading subsidiary of GoldTree Reserve Ltd. Based in Dubai and operating under the legal oversight of Spencer West LLP, GTR Global manages international gold-trade activity through accredited, compliant, and ethically aligned channels connecting African producers with global markets.

