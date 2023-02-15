At the premier F&B sourcing event, GMG will showcase its growing food retail portfolio and discuss building resilient food supply systems in the face of a challenging global food sector

UAE: GMG, a global well-being company retailing, distributing, and manufacturing a portfolio of leading international and homegrown brands across sport, food, and health sectors, today highlighted its participation in Gulfood, one of the world’s largest and most influential annual trade shows for the food & beverage industry.

In line with its vision to inspire healthier living, GMG is participating in the show through its GMG Food division. For over four decades, GMG has been a trusted partner within the food service and retail segment industry delivering high-quality, nutritious food products to its consumers. GMG Food will be showcasing its innovative brands, such as Farm Fresh, Chef’s Choice, Klassic, Sapora, Noor Al Islami, RUH, and Quality 1st Choice.

Gulfood will set the stage for GMG Food to unveil its transformative approach to the burgeoning food industry, bringing brands to life through digitally immersive experiences, while boosting local food manufacturing. GMG Foods’ mission is consumer-centric, prioritizing making food fun again while delivering fresh, high-quality, nutritious food. This will be brought to life through GMG’s iconic anamorphic screen for the event.

Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG, said: “Over the last 45 years, the GMG Food division has grown substantially, starting its journey as a small butchery shop in 1977 to growing into a leading food distributor and manufacturer. GMG is a growth company, and we are always looking to expand and take our brands to great heights. Events such as Gulfood serve as an ideal platform for us to further facilitate our ambitions, engage with our industry peers, explore new food retail trends, and enhance public-private collaboration.”

At the premier F&B sourcing event, GMG will showcase its food retail portfolio and demonstrate how it covers the entire consumer journey from ‘farm to fork’ to bring value to its customers. Gulfood will serve as an important platform for GMG to discuss building resilient food supply systems while ensuring sustainability and conservation of resources.

Commenting on its participation, Abdullah Abdullatif, Senior Vice President, GMG Food, said: “In the UAE as well as the Middle East, we are seeing a significant shift in consumer preference who are increasingly opting for healthier food items and sustainable food options. The combination of ambitious public policy programs coupled with private sector innovation is making the region one of the most exciting places globally for food. Through our expansive production line that includes meat, seafood, Himalayan pink salt, herbs and spices, sausages and cold cuts, and butchery and marination, we are proud to deliver healthy and nutritious food to everyone.”

GMG’s expanding food portfolio, its innovative approach to branding, and its manufacturing and distribution network make GMG a key player to watch at this year’s Gulfood show.

Now in its 28th edition and set to take place at Dubai World Trade Centre, from February 20-24, Gulfood will see over 5,000 companies from more than 120 countries participating in the show.

GMG’s booth at Gulfood will be located in Hall 8, Stand D10-8.

About GMG

GMG is a global well-being company whose vision is to inspire people to win in ways that improve the world. GMG retails, distributes, and manufactures a portfolio of leading international and homegrown brands across sport, food, and health sectors with investments spanning four key verticals: GMG Sports, GMG Food, GMG Consumer Goods, and GMG Health and Beauty.

With the acquisition of the Géant supermarket chain in the UAE and expansion rights to the Géant, Monoprix, and Franprix brands in the Middle East, GMG is now a leading player in the food retail industry.

Under the ownership and management of the Baker family, it has become a leading global company affiliated with the world's most successful and respected brands in the well-being sector.

Working across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia, GMG has introduced more than 120 brands into its markets. These include notable homegrown brands such as Sun & Sand Sports, Dropkick, Supercare Pharmacy, Farm Fresh, Klassic, and international brands like Nike, Columbia, Under Armour, Timberland, Vans, Mama Sita's, and McCain.

