Dubai, UAE: GMG, a global well-being company retailing, distributing, and manufacturing a portfolio of leading international and home-grown brands across sport, everyday goods, health and beauty, properties, and logistics sectors, has launched a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) initiative, “EmpowHer”, coinciding with International Women's Day. The initiative aims to empower and support women, highlighting its commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion across all operations. EmpowHer will create career advancement opportunities, leadership development, mentorship programs, pay parity, and an inclusive workplace culture for women at every level.

In alignment with this significant launch, GMG also announced the appointment of Razan Akrouk as its new Chief People Officer, who is also responsible for Brand, Culture & Sustainability functions. In her expanded role, Razan will oversee the delivery of the employer brand experience from end to end. Through demonstrating an in-depth understanding of GMG’s values and culture, Razan has been instrumental in building a team that is continuously working on creating an employer of choice brand.

Razan Akrouk, Chief People Officer, GMG, remarked: “In today's interconnected world, successful global expansion hinges not only on market penetration but also on nurturing a cohesive organizational culture that embraces diversity. Investing in our workforce is imperative beyond mere gestures; it's about instilling a deep-rooted belief in empowerment, fostering loyalty and propelling sustained growth.”

EmpowHer by GMG affirms its commitment to providing opportunities for career advancement, leadership development, mentorship programs, pay parity, and promoting an inclusive workplace culture. The initiative will feature EmpowHer circles, led by DE&I champions, to drive and encourage mentorship, conduct gender bias awareness training, leverage data to inform decision-making, and track progress.

Akrouk added: " EmpowHer is a culmination of our dedication to fostering an equitable and inclusive workplace for all. It's not just a committee; it's a movement. We aim to empower, support, and uplift women across our business at every level from retail to corporate. The initiative is a milestone that signifies GMG's four decades of dedication to creating an environment where every voice is heard, every talent is recognized, and every woman is given the tools to thrive in their career.”

Recent studies, including those by the Boston Consulting Group, reveal that companies with diverse management teams boost their innovation revenue by 19 percentage points. This underscores the critical importance of GMG's commitment to gender diversity and inclusion. Such initiatives not only contribute to a more equitable workplace but also enhance the company's innovation and overall performance.

Razan's vision for GMG includes leveraging technology to shape a future-ready workforce, enhancing employee engagement through comprehensive DEI efforts, and addressing the challenges of today's dynamic work environment with proactive and inclusive strategies.

About GMG

GMG is a global well-being company retailing, distributing, and manufacturing a portfolio of leading international and home-grown brands across sports, everyday goods, health and beauty, properties, and logistics sectors. Its vision is to inspire people to win in ways that make the world better. GMG's investments span across five key verticals: GMG Sports, GMG Everyday Goods, GMG Health and Beauty, GMG Properties, and GMG Logistics.

In line with its 'farm-to-fork' vision, GMG covers the entire food consumption chain with its state-of-the-art food manufacturing facilities, expanding food retail network, and distribution of popular international brands. The company entered the food retail industry through its acquisition of Géant operations in April 2022. In February 2023, GMG acquired aswaaq LLC, including its companies operating in retail, trading, and properties, positioning the group as one of the UAE's largest community mall operators.

Under the ownership and management of the Baker family, GMG is a valued partner of choice for the world's most successful and respected brands in the well-being sector. Working across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia, GMG has introduced more than 120 brands into its markets. These include notable home-grown brands such as Sun & Sand Sports, Dropkick, Supercare Pharmacy, Farm Fresh, Klassic, and international brands like Nike, Columbia, Converse, Timberland, Vans, Mama Sita's, and McCain.

