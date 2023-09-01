Dubai, UAE: GMA Garnet Group is the trusted global leader in industrial garnet, providing the highest quality garnet abrasive to the marine, shipbuilding, waterjet cutting and protective coating industries for 40 years.

GMA is set to make a significant impact at the upcoming Saudi Maritime Congress 2023 by introducing GMA's ToughBlast™, which is a versatile blend of garnet engineered for tough coating removal. Its unique mix of coarse and fine garnet effectively eliminates industrial coatings and surface contaminants, ensuring superior coating adhesion in diverse maintenance projects within the maritime & shipping industries.

GMA's ToughBlast™ will provide these industries with a high performing substitute to copper slag, which contaminates the environment and creates disposal issues. Moreover, it presents a unique proposition with numerous benefits compared to copper slag, including:

Enhanced Safety: GMA Garnet™ maintains exceptionally low dust emissions, meeting all industry, government, and environmental standards.

Optimized Cost-Efficiency: GMA Garnet™ presents a prudent financial choice, as it allows industries to realize substantial reductions in ongoing vessel maintenance costs in the harshest environmental conditions.

Superior Surface Quality: GMA Garnet™ upholds the highest standards in surface preparation. Unlike copper slag, it provides the cleanest and most consistent surface for maximum corrosion protection.

Soni John, General Manager GMA Middle East, expressed his enthusiasm about the event, stating, "We are thrilled to participate in the Saudi Maritime Congress 2023. Our commitment to innovation and local market driven solutions aligns perfectly with the congress's focus on shaping the maritime industry's future.

“We look forward to engaging with industry peers, partners, and stakeholders to foster collaborations and exchange ideas."

The exhibition is scheduled to take place on September 20-21, 2023, at the Dhahran Expo, Dammam, Saudi Arabia. The event promises to be a pivotal platform for maritime industry leaders to converge and explore the latest advancements, solutions, and best practices.

Attendees can anticipate an immersive experience at GMA Garnet's booth A40, where they will discover the transformative power of products that redefine industry norms. Furthermore, the congress presents a unique opportunity for professionals to engage in insightful discussions, network with industry thought leaders, and gain valuable insights into the future of maritime practices.

About GMA:

GMA Garnet Group supplies and distributes 600k+ metric tons of garnet to over 100 countries annually. The company has more than 500 employees in 13 offices, two garnet mines and eight processing plants, including 5 large scale recycling facilities, located across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East (Dubail and Jubail) and the Americas.

GMA’s local subsidiary, Garnet Arabia Company (GAC) is a joint venture between the GMA Garnet Group (GMA) and Global Suhaimi Company (GSC) in Saudi Arabia. Established in 2005, GAC’s office, bulk handling and garnet processing facility is located in Jubail, Saudi Arabia. The 15,000m2 facility has the capacity to process and package up to 40,000mt of loose bulk garnet abrasive, catering to the marine, shipbuilding, waterjet cutting and protective coatings industry. The facility is also equipped to process up to 25,000mt of used garnet into quality Arabian Garnet.

From our operations in the Middle East since 2004, we have collected over 400,000 tonnes of used garnet, effectively preventing over 300,000 tonnes from reaching landfills. The remaining waste from our processes is repurposed or disposed of responsibly.

For media inquiries, interviews, and further information, please contact:

Danish Feroz Ali

Regional Marketing Specialist

Danish.ali@gmagarnet.com