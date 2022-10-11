Multi-year agreement to include exclusive Global Village guest experiences, special events and unique brand collaborations, to be announced in the coming months

Dubai, UAE: Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, and The Coca-Cola Company Middle East have signed a strategic multi-year partnership which will see Coca-Cola become the official soft drinks and water partner for the family destination.

As part of the partnership, Coca-Cola Middle East will exclusively supply its range of beverages (Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta and Arwa water) across all Global Village outlets, starting October 25 2022, when Season 27 officially opens.

Both brands will also collaborate across a range of activations, providing guests with unique experiences, interactive installations and special events, which will be exclusively available at Global Village. Coca-Cola Middle East will also leverage its global sponsorships and assets during the season, including the FIFA World Cup™ Qatar 2022 of which The Coca-Cola Company has been an official sponsor since 1978. Further details will be announced soon.

Mohamed Sharaf, Chief Operating Officer, Dubai Holding Entertainment, said: "We are delighted that Coca-Cola Middle East has chosen to partner with Global Village. Uniting cultures to create special moments is a purpose we share, and through this partnership we will deliver some unforgettable guest experiences together. Solidifying the position of Dubai as a leading touristic destination with an ever growing and evolving entertainment and leisure offering is at the heart of our vision at Dubai Holding Entertainment. We look forward to announcing exciting collaborations with Coca-Cola Middle East, giving Global Village guests even more reasons to look forward to Season 27”

Tolga Cebe, Vice President & General Manager Middle East, The Coca-Cola Company, said, “We are extremely pleased to partner with Global Village to further expand our presence in the UAE and across the wider region. As one of the world’s most iconic brands bringing millions of people together over a Coke, it was a natural fit to join hands with Global Village - a destination that also takes millions of guests on a shared journey rich in culture, cuisine, and entertainment from around the globe.”

Mohamed Akeel, Chief Executive Officer, Coca-Cola Al Ahlia Beverages – Coca-Cola’s Bottlers in the UAE, added: “From branded in-venue activations to memorable moments and world-class experiences, this multi-platform partnership will allow us to connect with guests in a truly unique way. We look forward to working closely with Global Village, a renowned family and entertainment destination.”

Season 27 opens on October 25, 2022 and guests can expect more exciting announcements over the coming weeks.

About Global Village:

Global Village is the first family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions in the region and amongst the most visited worldwide. Since its inception, it has embodied different aspects of the world and created a smile on the faces of millions of guests every season. This unique and integrated open-air destination offers guests the largest and most varied range of events, shows and activities in the region. Global Village takes guests on a journey rich in culture, cuisine and awe-inspiring entertainment.

About Coca-Cola Middle East

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands to people in more than 200 countries.

The Coca-Cola Company Middle East operation spans across 12 markets including 6 GCC countries, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Palestine and Yemen. With 23 bottling plants across the region, our portfolio includes nearly 20 sparkling soft drink brands including Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Thums Up, QJ, Canada Dry and Schweppes; our hydration and juice brands include arwa, crystal, Al Waha, dasani minera, safia, minute maid, cappy, fuze tea and glaceau vitamin water.

Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference and we’re constantly transforming our portfolio to bring innovative new products with something for everyone. We also seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through our sustainability initiatives - from water replenishment to waste management, recycling to women empowerment initiatives while we continue to create a rewarding ecosystem for our employees, partners, consumers and customers.

