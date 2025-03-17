Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, The AI Beyond Boundaries Summit was successfully held during Mobile World Congress 2025, bringing together global telecom leaders to explore new B2B opportunities in the AI era. The summit focused on transforming traditional telecommunications companies (Telcos) into technology-driven companies (Techcos), highlighting the role of AI, 5G, big data, cloud computing, and advanced computing capabilities in driving innovation and efficiency across vertical industries.

A key milestone of the summit was the joint release of the Carrier Techco Transformation White Paper by GSMA Intelligence and industry representatives. Titled "Taking the Plunge: Moving to Tech-co to Win with AI in B2B," the white paper was presented by Allen Tang, President of ICT Marketing & Solution Sales, Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, and Wang Yongde, General Manager of Huawei Carrier XtoB Solutions Development, in attendance to celebrate this significant step toward industry transformation.

The white paper emphasizes that as enterprise demand for AI-driven computing services surges, telecom operators must undergo a "triple transition" to remain competitive:

Capability Upgrade: Deploy next-generation infrastructures such as AI factories and GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) to transform network resources into orchestrated intelligent assets. Service Innovation: Develop differentiated 5G-powered services in games, streaming media, and fintech, creating a closed-loop value chain of "connection + computing power + algorithm." Ecosystem Reconstruction: Leverage digital platforms to integrate enterprise services and 5G capabilities, shifting from being a "connectivity provider" to an "ecosystem enabler."

The white paper explores Huawei's "Techco 1.0" benchmark model, highlighting a structured, three-layer transformation approach that helps telecom operators transform into techcos through "business servitization," "service platformization," and "platform intelligentization." These concepts provide telecom operators with core growth areas and new market entry points, all built upon advanced networks to drive business growth in the intelligent era.

The paper showcases several success cases where telecom operators have already adopted AI-driven strategies to enhance operational efficiency and enterprise services:

Intelligent O&M Center : AI-powered automation has improved network fault prediction accuracy by over 98%.

: AI-powered automation has improved network fault prediction accuracy by over 98%. Industry Enablement Platform : Digital twin solutions in manufacturing have boosted enterprise O&M efficiency by 40%.

: Digital twin solutions in manufacturing have boosted enterprise O&M efficiency by 40%. Computing Trading Market: AI-based GPU resource scheduling has reduced high-frequency transaction latency in financial markets to mere milliseconds.

Peter Jarich, Head of GSMA Intelligence, highlighted that Techco transformation is not just about technology upgrades but a fundamental shift in business strategy. "To lead in the trillion-dollar enterprise AI market, carriers must adopt a platform-driven mindset, streamlining the entire value chain from demand insight to capability packaging and value realization."

The Carrier Techco Transformation White Paper is now available globally on the GSMA official website, offering insights, practical frameworks, case studies, and actionable toolkits for telecom operators navigating their AI-driven transformation journey.