ABU DHABI, UAE – Ankabut Information Technology, the UAE's advanced technology provider for the education and research community, announced the signing of a strategic multi-party Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with global technology leaders Huawei Technologies UAE, RONG CLOUD H.K. LIMITED, Neuxnet (Singapore) PTE. LTD., and Talk Cloud (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd.

The landmark agreement, signed on October 13, 2025, establishes a collaborative framework to co-design and integrate cutting-edge AI, cloud, and communication technologies tailored for the education sector. The consortium aims to foster innovation, enhance service portfolios, and deliver greater value to educational institutions and their stakeholders.

The collaboration will focus on several key areas:

Joint Solution Development: Co-creating integrated, AI-driven, scenario-based education solutions.

Technology Validation and Pilots: Testing and demonstrating these solutions within Ankabut’s network of partner institutions.

Training and Capacity Building: Organizing workshops, seminars, and training programs to build capacity among educators and IT staff.

Marketing and Ecosystem Promotion: Showcasing the partnership’s results and innovations at major industry events, exhibitions, and forums.

Localization and Support: Adapting solutions to meet local requirements and providing ongoing, robust support.

"This partnership represents a significant leap forward for the education technology landscape," said a spokesperson for Ankabut. "By uniting our regional expertise with the global technological prowess of Huawei, Rong Cloud, Neuxnet, and Talk Cloud, we are positioned to redefine learning experiences through powerful, practical AI applications."

The alliance brings together complementary strengths from each partner: Ankabut's deep roots in the UAE's education sector, Huawei's leadership in ICT infrastructure, Rong Cloud's and Talk Cloud's expertise in cloud communication platforms, and Neuxnet's advanced networking and AI capabilities.

"This MOU underscores our shared commitment to driving digital transformation in education," added a representative from Huawei Technologies UAE. "We are excited to collaborate on developing localized solutions that address real-world challenges faced by educators and students."

The partners will immediately commence strategic discussions to develop a detailed action plan, with a focus on rapid prototyping and pilot deployments.

About the Partners:

Ankabut Information Technology: Ankabut is the United Arab Emirates' Advanced National Research and Education Network (NREN). It provides world-class network and technology services to the education and research community throughout the UAE.

Huawei Technologies UAE L.L.C.: A leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, Huawei is committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

RONG CLOUD H.K. LIMITED: A leading global cloud communications service provider, offering a comprehensive suite of services including instant messaging, real-time audio and video, and cloud-based contact centers.

Neuxnet (Singapore) PTE. LTD.: A technology company specializing in advanced networking, AI solutions, and cloud services, dedicated to empowering businesses with intelligent and secure digital infrastructure.

Talk Cloud (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd.: An innovative technology firm focused on cloud communication platforms and services, enabling enterprises to enhance connectivity and engagement.