Dubai, UAE: INDEX, the Middle East and North Africa’s flagship interior design and furniture exhibition, returns to Dubai World Trade Centre from 27-29 May 2025 with a dynamic three-day Design Talks series. The conference is aimed to spotlight the future of interior design from the power of artificial intelligence to the evolution of sustainable, human-centric spaces.

Celebrating over 30 years as MENA’s flagship trade show for interior design, INDEX is the undisputed meeting place for the region’s architects, designers, developers, and retailers to connect and do big business with the world’s leading brands, manufacturers, and suppliers. This year’s INDEX Design Talks will explore how creativity, technology, and sustainability are set to transform design thinking and execution in the region’s booming interior design market, which is projected to be worth US$4.97 billion by 2030.

Created by 4SPACE this year, the INDEX Design Talks stage will feature some of the region’s most influential design voices who will tackle topics spanning branding, client engagement, luxury redefined, sustainability, and the evolution of hospitality and residential design. Nearly half of the speakers at this edition will be taking the stage for the first time.

Speakers include South Africa’s celebrated designer Tristan du Plessis, Global Head of Hospitality Futures at Benoy, Paul Boldy; H+A architect and designer David Lessard; award-winning architects Cristina Espinosa-Erlanda of Gaj; Killa Design’s Principal Architect Mariska Stoffel; Anarchitect’s founder Jonathan Ashmore; Styled Habitat founder Rabah Saeid; Danube Properties’ design lead Amir Alshurafa; Alejandro Garcia Gadea, Lead Principal at AtkinsRealis; Nadia Shafiq, Design Director Omniyat; Fabio Grilli, Head of Design and Development at EMAAR; Dario Perego, Head of Design hospitality at Azizi Realty; and Martin Louis du Plessis of Damac.

Among the most anticipated panel sessions is in partnership with Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA): Designing Across Generations: A Dialogue on Architecture’s Future’, where attendees will gain insights into how emerging architects are bringing fresh ideas to the table.

Maryam Al-Irhayim, Vice President for Students & Associates on Council, RIBA, said: “Design Talks is a great platform to connect different generations of architects. I’m excited to contribute my perspective on how emerging professionals are helping drive innovation while learning from the experience of established leaders. This kind of exchange is key to creating more thoughtful, sustainable, and impactful design, and ultimately shaping a stronger future for our built environment.”

Other sessions include ‘Holistic Sustainability: Architecture’s Path to a Greener Tomorrow’ where the panellists will explore how architects integrate renewable materials, passive design strategies, energy-efficient systems, and regenerative principles into their projects.

Tristan Du Plessis, Founder of Tristan Du Plessis, will join a conversation titled ‘Beyond the Plate: Designing Bars and Restaurants That Tell a Story.’ “INDEX is a great platform because it brings the industry together for real conversations—not just about trends, but about the ideas that actually shape how we design for human connection,” said Du Plessis.

“In our Fireside Chat, we’ll be digging into how hospitality spaces are evolving. These days, it’s not enough for a restaurant to just look good—it has to make people feel something, reflect a sense of place, and run seamlessly in service. Design has become a key part of how venues attract and keep guests coming back, which is why these kinds of discussions matter more than ever,” he added.

“This year’s Design Talks will explore the most important conversations driving the future of the design industry, from sustainability to regional identity and beyond,” explained Elaine O'Connell, Senior Vice President of Design and Hospitality at dmg events, which organizes INDEX. “This is where the region’s design community gathers to challenge convention, exchange ideas, and reimagine the possible.”

INDEX 2025 will run alongside The Hotel Show and WORKSPACE, offering attendees access to the full design, fit-out, and hospitality ecosystem and ensuring unparalleled networking and deal-making opportunities for buyers and brands alike.

