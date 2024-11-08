Dubai, UAE – Against the stunning backdrop of Zabeel Park and the iconic Dubai Frame, Kinder captivated families and media alike with the launch of its new biscuits Kinderini. The event, a dazzling display of creativity and connection, featured a giant Kinderini balloon and hundreds of other smaller balloons — representing the biscuits’ many different expressions — floating over the park. The result? A breathtaking moment as Kinderini’s expressions took over the skies of Dubai.

The Kinderini biscuits, designed to spark imagination and foster family bonding moments, are Kinder’s first plain biscuits. Attendees, including influencers, media personalities, and their families, marveled at the playful characters of Kinderini, which were brought to life through interactive activities.

The launch event was a true celebration of family bonding. Kids and parents participated in Kinderini-inspired activities, including face-matching challenges and games built around the 18 different expressions of the biscuits. These activities were crafted to encourage shared family moments, bringing parents and children closer together.

About Kinderini: Kinderini is a unique new addition to the Kinder family, offering a simple yet fun biscuit experience for children. Each pack features many different expressions, making afternoon snack time an opportunity for storytelling, laughter, and family bonding. Made with a combination of plain and cocoa shortbread – with tasty Kinder milk and cocoa details – these biscuits offer a trusted, high-quality treat that parents and kids will love.

Kinderini brings family moments to life through its playful biscuits and taste, making every afternoon snack moment a new story waiting to happen.