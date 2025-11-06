Manama, Bahrain – GFH Financial Group (“GFH”) is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Royal Bahrain Concours, an indulgent celebration of luxury automobiles and distinguished craftsmanship that places Bahrain among the world’s most elite automotive showcases. This prestigious event is held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Through such partnerships, GFH remains dedicated to celebrating Bahrain’s culture of excellence and its growing prominence as a destination for world-class experiences.

Mr. Salah Sharif, Chief Operating Officer of GFH, commented: “Our sponsorship of the Royal Bahrain Concours reflects GFH’s enduring commitment to supporting events that embody Bahrain’s vision of sophistication and innovation. This celebration of craftsmanship and design mirrors our own pursuit of excellence across all that we do.”

Mr. James Brooks-Ward, Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Bahrain Concours, added: “We are delighted to welcome GFH as a key partner in this year’s Concours. Their support underscores the importance of uniting Bahrain’s leading institutions in celebrating artistry, heritage, and automotive distinction.”

The Royal Bahrain Concours stands as one of the region’s most distinguished showcases of classic and luxury automobiles. The event brings together rare and collectible cars from around the world, blending automotive excellence with the Kingdom’s signature elegance and hospitality.