Manama – GFH Financial Group ("GFH" or "the Group") today announced its partnership with the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) 2024 to serve as the “Investment Bank Sponsor” of the forum, which will be held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to be scheduled on 19-20 November 2024.

Commenting on the occasion, the Chief Operating Officer of GFH, Salah Sharif, said, "GFH is honored to support the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) 2024 as the “Investment Bank Sponsor”. This sponsorship aligns with our strategic vision to enhance financial inclusion and foster entrepreneurship and innovation globally. The WBAF provides a unique platform for investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to collaborate and create impactful solutions for the economic development of the region and beyond."

The High Commissioner & Bahrain Country Director of WBAF, Feryal Nass, added, "We are delighted to welcome GFH as partners for the event. Their support and commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship are invaluable. Together, we aim to create a transformative experience for all participants, emphasizing the importance of financial inclusion and the role of startups in achieving sustainable development."

Concluding, the Executive Chairman of WBAF, Baybars Altuntas said, “As an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the WBAF believes in the power of collaboration and the transformative impact it can have on communities and economies. GFH’s dedication to enhancing financial inclusion and supporting innovative initiatives aligns perfectly with our mission to empower entrepreneurs and create sustainable economic development. We look forward to working together to deliver a transformative experience that will leave a lasting impact on all participants.”

This strategic partnership is a testament to GFH’s dedication to supporting initiatives that drive sustainable growth and create opportunities within the global entrepreneurial landscape.

-Ends-

About GFH Financial Group B.S.C.:

GFH Financial Group is one of the most recognised financial groups in the Gulf region. Its businesses include Investment Management, Commercial Banking and Treasury & Proprietary Investments, with assets and funds under management exceeding US$19 billion dollars. The Group’s operations are principally focused across the GCC, North Africa and India, along with strategic investment in the U.S., Europe and the U.K. GFH is listed in Bahrain Bourse, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Boursa Kuwait and Dubai Financial Market. For more information, please visit www.gfh.com.

Media Contacts:

FinMark Communications

Email: info@finmarkcoms.com