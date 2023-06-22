The Award recognizes the hospitality industry's exceptional travel experiences and services, including the best luxury hotels, hotels, tourism boards, hospitality companies, and theme parks all around the world

GetTransfer.com has been selected as the Best Airport Transfer Company by International Travel Awards in recognition of its outstanding service and commitment to its customers. The platform offers a simple and convenient way to book transfers from airports to destinations worldwide, with a wide range of options to suit every budget and need.

It is an immense honor to be recognized as the undeniable leader in airport transfer services," said Alexander Sapov, the co-founder and CEO of the platform. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the organizing committee and all those who voted for us. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who have relentlessly strived to provide our customers with exceptional service. We remain committed to innovating and improving our platform to make travel accessible and convenient for everyone.

This year, GetTransfer.com launched new features that are expected to revolutionize the transfer industry. The platform now offers two tariff options for cancellations, similar to those offered by airlines. Additionally, the company has introduced a VIP status for loyal customers, providing them with dedicated support and the ability to make orders via messengers. The platform also allows customers to view the current ratings and quantity of customer ratings for drivers, allowing them to make informed decisions when selecting a driver for their journey. Furthermore, GetTransfer.com has launched the "diamond" selection of cars that are not more than 2 years old and in excellent condition, catering to the needs of luxury and demanding customers.

Moreover, the platform has introduced a VIP concierge feature that provides customers with a dedicated personal 24/7 concierge, online meeting tracking, dress code control, and welcome signs. This feature is particularly useful for top executives and business class passengers who require the highest level of service.

Since its inception, GetTransfer.com has established itself as a distinguished platform, winning multiple accolades for its unique product offerings. The platform received the Best Travel App award at the Uzakrota Travel Awards and the Leading Online Transport Marketplace award at the Indonesia Travel & Tourism Awards in the previous year. In 2020, GetTransfer.com's innovative approach to digital travel was recognized with the Innovation in Travel Award from Globe Travel Awards. Additionally, the platform was awarded the Best Technology Product of the Year at the Travolution Awards in 2019, highlighting the company's commitment to innovation in the digital travel industry.

About GetTransfer.com:

GetTransfer.com is a travel mobility marketplace for transfers and hourly car rentals with drivers. The platform expands the taxi market by providing the best prices and fair conditions for our clients in 180 countries and over 20 languages.