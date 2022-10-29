Dubai: The international car rental and used car subscription marketplace, GetRentacar.com launches a unique VIP program for frequent customers. The VIP program gives customers access to exclusive and special prices, as well as Ai for bookings, amongst other perks. Expanding operations to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, GetRentacar.com links local car owners with travelers looking to rent in a cost-effective and efficient manner.



A pioneer in the field of travel and mobility coming from an economic and business educational background, Alexander Pershikov sought ways how to improve existing models for a more sustainable mobile future. In major cities, there are many cars that are not being utilized causing an inefficient allocation of resources and CO2 pollutants as a result. Car rental and used car subscription services solve this problem allowing owners to rent out their cars and balance their resources.



Stating, “We have launched our VIP CLUB for those travelers who frequently use our services to help them discover the world with our exclusive privileges. Applying for the Club the client gets hidden offers and a personal 10% discount for car rentals. A premium pack of travel services with a discount for yacht charters, transfers, business class flights, and the best tourist experiences is another gift our clients get”



GetRentacar.com was launched during the COVID pandemic period when founder Alexander Pershikov faced difficulties of his own trying to rent a car during a business trip abroad. Pershikov alongside his business partner decided to automatize the entire process to make it a more streamlined process. The ‘Airbnb’ of car rentals and subscriptions, allows local owners to lease out their cars for extra income and lets visitors and residents rent a car in an easy and affordable way.



GetRentacar.com service depends on cutting-edge algorithms, enhanced by modern technology with a system that guarantees the best offers. The service allows travelers to choose the region and date of their future trip and specify the price they are willing to pay. The offer is tailored individually for each client so that they could find the one that suits them best.

In Dubai only, the Club members will get individual offers for exclusive local events, 50% off car delivery, and a reduced security deposit. The annual membership fee is 1000 USD.

