Dubai, UAE – Getac Technology Corporation, a global leader in rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming GITEX Global 2024. Held from October 14-18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, find Getac at Booth #B70, in Hall 2 of this prestigious event that attracts tech enthusiasts and industry leaders from around the world.

AI and Rugged Technology: A Synergistic Evolution

Incorporating AI into rugged devices marks a pivotal advancement in technological evolution, blending the transformative power of artificial intelligence with the unwavering reliability of military-grade construction. By integrating AI capabilities, rugged devices like Getac's AI-ready S510 laptop offer unparalleled benefits across various industries. AI enhances decision-making through real-time data analysis, optimizes operations by automating complex tasks, and facilitates predictive maintenance to minimize downtime. Professionals in utilities, T&L, manufacturing, energy, defense, and public safety now have access to powerful tools that withstand harsh environments without compromising on intelligence or performance.

Getac extends this innovation with the ZX80, an AI-ready, rugged Android device, designed to push the boundaries of fieldwork efficiency and reliability. The ZX80 brings together the flexibility of the Android operating system with robust AI compatibility, delivering a seamless experience tailored to the dynamic needs of industries that demand both exceptional durability and cutting-edge technology. As the intersection of AI and rugged solutions continues to grow, Getac remains at the forefront, dedicated to empowering professionals with devices that are as smart as they are resilient.

Innovation Through Collaboration

Getac's participation in GITEX underscores its commitment to advancing technology through strategic partnerships. Teaming with ecosystem partners like Panorama Antennas, Tablet EX Gear, and Gamber & Johnson, Getac aims to deliver comprehensive solutions that enhance mobility, efficiency, safety, and connectivity in the most demanding environments.

These collaborations are not mere partnerships but symbiotic relationships that capitalize on each company's strengths to deliver unparalleled solutions. Panorama Antennas contributes its expertise in high-performance antenna design, essential for maintaining robust connectivity in challenging terrains. Tablet EX Gear enhances user experience with its practical chest packs designed to increase comfort and device accessibility during intensive outdoor operations. Gamber-Johnson adds value with its world-class mounting systems, ensuring devices remain secure in dynamic environments.

A Platform for Technological Advancements

GITEX Global provides an essential platform for networking and knowledge exchange within the tech community. Getac will not only showcase its rugged solutions but also highlight the latest trends in AI, edge computing, 5G, and cybersecurity, all pivotal in shaping the future of rugged computing.

Jerry Huang, Vice President of Global Market Development at Getac, shares, "Public-private collaborations are crucial for developing next-generation AI solutions. At Getac, our goal is to align technological advancements with rugged standards, ensuring our solutions are cutting-edge and reliable for frontline workers worldwide."

Join Getac at GITEX Global 2024

Professionals attending GITEX are encouraged to explore Getac's comprehensive range of products and engage with industry experts. For those interested in scheduling a meeting with Getac, please contact a representative at Sales-Getac-ME@getac.com.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac’s solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defence, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024 Getac Technology Corporation.